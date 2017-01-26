Home
Fire crews respond to commercial blaze on Lynnwood’s Scriber Lake Road
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
2
Updated at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday with additional details. Fire crews got to work Wednesday night after a three-alarm commercial fire in the 19800 block of...
Guest judges announced for Edmonds Clam Chowder Cook-Off
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
Volunteers hit the streets to count homeless for annual Point in Time count
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
Jury finds Fisher guilty of attempted murder, rape of Edmonds woman
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 24, 2017
Edmonds beach assault case goes to the jury
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 23, 2017
VIEW CLASSIC FORMAT
Edmonds scenic: Eagle at play
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 24, 2017
452
3
Edmonds scenic: Sunday sunrise
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 22, 2017
803
7
Scene in Edmonds: In the pink on the waterfront
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 20, 2017
723
0
Scene in Edmonds: Rainbows
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 18, 2017
444
0
Scene in Edmonds: Progress on Frances Anderson Center band shell
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 18, 2017
644
0
Ballinger Park fishing pier to close Jan. 26 for repairs
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
0
On Jan. 26, the City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Park Department will close off the fishing pier at Ballinger Park. The “T” portion...
Rotary Clubs collecting new shoes, socks for Clothes for Kids
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 24, 2017
North Sound Center to be unveiled at former Edmonds Conference Center Jan. 29
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 23, 2017
Edmonds Comedy Night will make you laugh in February
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 23, 2017
Verdant Health Commission to host second annual Healthier Community conference Feb. 27
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 22, 2017
No one hurt as shots fired into Mountlake Terrace home early...
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
0
Several shots were fired into a home in the area of 66th Avenue West and 232nd Street Southwest Wednesday morning. The home's residents were inside,...
Let’s Get ‘ReadyTogether’: Tips for earthquake-proofing your home
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 24, 2017
Snohomish Fire District 1 fire calls: Jan. 12-18
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 23, 2017
Edmonds police participating in annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 22, 2017
No charges filed in case of woman pinned between two parked cars
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 21, 2017
Ask the Edmonds Cop: Gun ownership and personal safety, part 1
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 20, 2017
495
1
Ask the Edmonds Cop: Police response to unincorporated Edmonds
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 6, 2017
1670
4
Spotlight on Edmonds Real Estate January 2017
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 3, 2017
1101
0
On video: Edmonds Holiday Boats 2016
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 29, 2016
1288
3
Scene nearby: 30,000 lights in Meadowdale
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 19, 2016
1945
0
From the Edmonds Tree Board: A tree canopy — not just...
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
0
We pretty much all love and enjoy our trees. They may be in a mountain forest, a coastal rain forest or just the trees...
City Council approves revised fire service agreement; explores marsh options
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
Reminder: Mayor to deliver State of City address Feb. 9
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 24, 2017
Airport Road recycling station closure rescheduled for Feb. 6-26
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 23, 2017
Edmonds Cemetery Board seeking new member
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 21, 2017
Artfully Edmonds: A gathering of friends around the jazz scene leads...
Emily Hill
-
January 25, 2017
0
Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra at Edmonds Center for the Arts 410 4th Ave. N. Saturday, Jan. 28 7:30 p.m. A gathering of friends is what our featured event has...
Day Trip Discoveries: Fun winter events celebrate Snohomish frogs and birds
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 21, 2017
Bird Lore: Hermit Thrush
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 20, 2017
Restaurant news: A teaser for Mel and Mia’s, now open in Perrinville
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 19, 2017
Artfully Edmonds: Reveling in fresh art works while celebrating mid-century realism
Emily Hill
-
January 18, 2017
EWHS junior honored at state VFW convention
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
0
Edmonds-Woodway High School junior Olivia Olson was honored at the Washington State Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) mid-winter convention for her entry in the...
Time to apply for Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation scholarships
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 21, 2017
Edmonds-Woodway students score big at DECA competition
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 21, 2017
Edmonds School District schools to benefit from PUD mini-grants
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 19, 2017
Tickets on sale now at Edmonds CC for Lunar New Year dinner
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 19, 2017
Bring family and friends, create a team for Thursday Taki Tiki...
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 24, 2017
0
Coming regularly to Thursday's Taki Tiki Trivia has its advantages. For starters, those who come weekly will always know the answer to at least...
Recommended Reads: Kendall and Cooper talk mysteries with Mike Lawson
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 23, 2017
Reminder: Artfully Edmonds’ Emily Hill to speak at Friends of Edmonds Library Jan. 26
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 22, 2017
Local students with disabilities ‘Sing Loud and Proud’ at first Lynnwood Idol
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 21, 2017
ECA forum Feb. 8 to address accessibility for deaf, hard-of-hearing patrons
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 20, 2017
Dexter Wellington joins 1st Security Bank as senior loan officer
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
0
Lifetime Edmonds resident Dexter Wellington has been hired as senior loan officer for 1st Security Bank's home lending office in Mountlake Terrace. Wellington is a...
Struggling with mobility at home? Rampathon program accepting applications
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 23, 2017
Sponsor spotlight: Local business takes aim at head lice
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 22, 2017
Business brief: Britt Maltos joins RE/MAX Direct Realty
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 21, 2017
After 53 years at Port of Edmonds, Bud’s Bait calls it quits
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 17, 2017
Opinion: Time is running out for endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 24, 2017
1
NOAA, National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) has been studying the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales (SRKW) and the issues that haunt them. NMFS has...
Commentary: Time to stop trashing the ocean
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 30, 2016
Letter to editor: Make your cat an ‘indoor only’ kitty
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 29, 2016
Letter to the editor: Thanks to community for their gift-giving generosity
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 26, 2016
Letter to editor: Widespread, pervasive illegal distribution operation must be terminated at once
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 21, 2016
Prep girls basketball: Warriors beat Hawks 59-28
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
0
The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors streaked to a 45-11 lead at halftime and ran away from the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 59-28 in a 2A/3A Wesco League...
Prep boys basketball photo gallery: Mavs lose close game to Seagulls
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
Prep boys basketball: McKay leads Warriors to 70-62 win over Hawks
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
Prep wrestling: Meadowdale loses to Terrace in theater setting
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
E-W football player Ali Gaye commits to the Huskies
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 24, 2017
In memoriam: Agnes Marie Beresford (Schmella)
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
Have you seen this sapphire ring, lost in downtown Edmonds?
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 24, 2017
Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation Post-Secondary Scholarship Applications Now Available
Emily Hill
-
January 23, 2017
Airport Road recycling station closure rescheduled for Feb. 6-26
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 23, 2017
Disaster Medicine Project seeks focus group participants
Janette Turner
-
January 18, 2017
Recent burglary and crime data for Edmonds
Janette Turner
-
January 15, 2017
Rep. Jayapal’s office offering tickets to Presidential Inauguration
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 14, 2017
Swedish Edmonds employee named Community Transit Smart Commuter of Quarter
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 14, 2017
Snohomish County PUD Board of Commissioners has open position
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 13, 2017
Snohomish County’s Airport Road recycling station to be closed Jan. 23-Feb. 12
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 10, 2017
Western students to share Edmonds Marsh findings Friday
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 7, 2017
Tips to save energy, money during colder weather
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 1, 2017
