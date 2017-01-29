Home
Public’s help sought in identifying possible witness to Lynnwood fire
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 28, 2017
0
The Lynnwood Police Department and the federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) National Response Team have asked for the public's help in identifying a...
Lynnwood crews remain after large fire; power and cable out for some customers
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 27, 2017
36 nearby units uninhabitable after large fire in building under construction
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 26, 2017
Edmonds Museum seeking volunteers to collect, share wartime memories
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 26, 2017
Fire crews respond to commercial blaze on Lynnwood’s Scriber Lake Road
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
Church dedicates new North Sound Center as ‘place of worship and comfort’
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 29, 2017
285
0
Edmonds scenic: Afternoon sky
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 27, 2017
342
0
Edmonds Lions raise money for Edmonds Food Bank
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 27, 2017
317
0
Edmonds scenic: Winter waterfront
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 27, 2017
358
0
Edmonds scenic: Majestic mountains
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 27, 2017
544
0
Immigration demonstration in Edmonds today, Jan. 29
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 29, 2017
5
Local residents are invited to an event being held "in solidarity with the event occurring at Westlake Park in Seattle today, Jan. 29, being...
New Edmonds political action group to meet Jan. 31
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 28, 2017
Reminder: Port of Edmonds Commission meeting agenda for Jan. 30, 2017
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 28, 2017
How you can be part of the future Edmonds Veterans Plaza
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 27, 2017
Sno-Isle Genealogical Society to meet Feb. 1 in Mountlake Terrace
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 26, 2017
No injuries in rollover accident on 220th Saturday afternoon
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 28, 2017
0
No one was injured Saturday afternoon in a collision that left a vehicle on its side on 220th Street Southwest at 95th Place West. According...
Driver arrested in Terrace with 0.480 blood alcohol content
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 27, 2017
Edmonds townhouse fire displaces family of six
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 27, 2017
Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 17-24
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 26, 2017
No one hurt as shots fired into Mountlake Terrace home early Wednesday
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
Ask the Edmonds Cop: Gun ownership and safety, Part 2
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 27, 2017
353
0
Ask the Edmonds Cop: Gun ownership and personal safety, part 1
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 20, 2017
570
1
Ask the Edmonds Cop: Police response to unincorporated Edmonds
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 6, 2017
1736
4
Spotlight on Edmonds Real Estate January 2017
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 3, 2017
1144
0
On video: Edmonds Holiday Boats 2016
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 29, 2016
1358
3
Expect traffic delays northbound I-5 near Mountlake Terrace Sunday, Jan. 29
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 26, 2017
0
Drivers heading through Mountlake Terrace on northbound Interstate 5 early Sunday morning, Jan. 29, should prepare for delays. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews...
From the Edmonds Tree Board: A tree canopy — not just a pretty sight
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
City Council approves revised fire service agreement; explores marsh options
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
Reminder: Mayor to deliver State of City address Feb. 9
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 24, 2017
Airport Road recycling station closure rescheduled for Feb. 6-26
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 23, 2017
Traveling Light: Embracing the ‘M’ word
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 28, 2017
1
In the winter months, our glorious Edmonds sunsets are often muted, with the Olympic Mountains hiding behind a watercolor wash of gray clouds and...
Restaurant News: Pastries in Perrinville, where to eat for Lunar New Year
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 27, 2017
Edmonds Kind of Play: Non-school day? Still openings in Friday Parks and Rec day...
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 26, 2017
Artfully Edmonds: A gathering of friends around the jazz scene leads this week’s events
Emily Hill
-
January 25, 2017
Day Trip Discoveries: Fun winter events celebrate Snohomish frogs and birds
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 21, 2017
Shoreline CC program Feb. 2 to explore Germany’s perspective on U.S.
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 28, 2017
0
The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell, will present a free program, "Germany’s perspective on the United...
Day of Service for Holy Rosary students
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 27, 2017
School Board considers adding signs at turf fields that align with state health department...
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 26, 2017
EWHS junior honored at state VFW convention
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
Time to apply for Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation scholarships
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 21, 2017
Cascadia Art Museum treats coffee crowd to insider information behind newest...
Emily Hill
-
January 29, 2017
0
Harp sales, lessons, performances at Austin Harp Arts
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 26, 2017
Bring family and friends, create a team for Thursday Taki Tiki Trivia
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 24, 2017
Recommended Reads: Kendall and Cooper talk mysteries with Mike Lawson
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 23, 2017
Reminder: Artfully Edmonds’ Emily Hill to speak at Friends of Edmonds Library Jan. 26
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 22, 2017
Scene nearby: Starbucks, Habit Burger taking shape at Aurora Village
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 28, 2017
0
Construction is coming along at Aurora Village mall for a Starbucks Drive-through and a Habit Burger restaurant. The Starbucks will replace the current Aurora Village...
Chermak Construction awarded ‘Best Of Houzz 2017’
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 26, 2017
Dexter Wellington joins 1st Security Bank as senior loan officer
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
Struggling with mobility at home? Rampathon program accepting applications
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 23, 2017
Sponsor spotlight: Local business takes aim at head lice
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 22, 2017
Commentary: A love letter to the Edmonds community
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 27, 2017
2
I moved to the Puget Sound area with a purpose, but little did I know that I also came here to fall in love....
Opinion: Time is running out for endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 24, 2017
Commentary: Time to stop trashing the ocean
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 30, 2016
Letter to editor: Make your cat an ‘indoor only’ kitty
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 29, 2016
Letter to the editor: Thanks to community for their gift-giving generosity
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 26, 2016
Prep boys swimming photo gallery: Warriors win District meet
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 29, 2017
0
The Edmonds-Woodway High School boys swim team won the Edmonds School District swim meet Saturday and Meadowdale came in second at the Lynnwood pool....
Mavericks finish second at state cheerleading championships
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 29, 2017
Prep boys basketball: Warriors defeat Mavs 72-51
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 28, 2017
Prep girls basketball: Warriors’ last-second shot sinks Mavs
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 27, 2017
Prep girls basketball: Warriors beat Hawks 59-28
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
Edmonds resident David Fairbanks honored by King County Metro Police
Janette Turner
-
January 28, 2017
Expect traffic delays northbound I-5 near Mountlake Terrace Sunday, Jan. 29
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 26, 2017
In memoriam: Agnes Marie Beresford (Schmella)
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
Have you seen this sapphire ring, lost in downtown Edmonds?
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 24, 2017
Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation Post-Secondary Scholarship Applications Now Available
Emily Hill
-
January 23, 2017
Airport Road recycling station closure rescheduled for Feb. 6-26
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 23, 2017
Disaster Medicine Project seeks focus group participants
Janette Turner
-
January 18, 2017
Recent burglary and crime data for Edmonds
Janette Turner
-
January 15, 2017
Rep. Jayapal’s office offering tickets to Presidential Inauguration
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 14, 2017
Swedish Edmonds employee named Community Transit Smart Commuter of Quarter
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 14, 2017
Snohomish County PUD Board of Commissioners has open position
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 13, 2017
Snohomish County’s Airport Road recycling station to be closed Jan. 23-Feb. 12
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 10, 2017
