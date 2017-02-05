Sunday, February 5, 2017

Edmonds High alum focus of story about mystery man found in...

Several My Edmonds News readers shared articles, seen in both The Washington Post and The Guardian newspapers, detailing the sad story of an elderly...
St. Alban’s to hold Celtic-style evening prayer service Feb. 12

Edmonds' St. Alban’s Episcopal Church invites the community to attend a Celtic-style evening prayer service called Selah at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Selah is...

DUI emphasis patrols scheduled for Super Bowl Sunday

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Sunday Feb. 5 from 4 p.m. to midnight. Representatives...

Stephanie Wright to lead Community Transit board

Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright Thursday was selected as the new chair of the Community Transit Board of Directors, replacing Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring,...

Edmonds Booktalk: Uncertain times call for hygge (and a good book)

So the good news is that we all survived January. And the world is still intact. At least mostly. Here is one good idea to...

Parents, community invited to ESD social emotional learning program open house...

The Edmonds School District is hosting an open house Feb. 9 so that parents, staff and community members can learn more about what the...

Reminder: ECA forum Feb. 8 to address accessibility for deaf, hard-of-hearing...

Edmonds Center for the Arts will host a community forum Wednesday, Feb. 8 focused on ensuring ECA performances, programs and facilities are welcoming and...

Edmonds Vitamins owner celebrates 20 years

Justin Reeder, owner of Edmonds Vitamins and Herbs, is celebrating her 20th year as a local business. Reeder can be found in her 5th...

Commentary: A love letter to the Edmonds community

I moved to the Puget Sound area with a purpose, but little did I know that I also came here to fall in love....

Nominations now open for Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2017...

The Snohomish County Sports Commission is now accepting nominations for the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2017 Induction Class. The deadline for the...

