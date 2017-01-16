Home
A quiet voice in a noisy world: The journey from Beirut...
Emily Hill
-
January 15, 2017
1
A capacity crowd comprised of Sno King American Association of University Women members, their guests and friends of Café Louvre co-owner Haifa Fakih Allhussieni...
Test Drive a Tour Guide event draws hundreds to Edmonds
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 14, 2017
WWU students present findings, recommendation on Edmonds Marsh
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 13, 2017
New Frances Anderson band shell rolls into town
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 12, 2017
Downtown IGA store to become grocery, Ace Hardware this spring
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 11, 2017
VIEW CLASSIC FORMAT
Scene nearby: Ice walkers
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 15, 2017
344
0
Scene in Edmonds: Surf Scoter
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 12, 2017
550
0
Scene in Edmonds: ‘Wolf moon’ sets over Edmonds
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 12, 2017
1322
4
Scene in Edmonds: Dramatic waves
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 11, 2017
1069
2
Edmonds scenic: Sunset stunner
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 11, 2017
479
1
Save the date: Artfully Edmonds’ Emily Hill to speak at Friends...
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 16, 2017
0
Artfully Edmonds columnist Emily Hill will be the guest speaker as The Friends of the Edmonds Library holds its first membership meeting of 2017...
Edmonds United Methodist to host multi-cultural listening forum Jan. 22
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 16, 2017
Reminder: Info session Jan. 18 for Verdant’s Mediterranean for Life health program
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 15, 2017
Sweater drive now on to benefit neighbors in need
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 14, 2017
Reminder: Tickets now on sale for 2017 Edmonds Clam Chowder Cook-Off
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 13, 2017
Edmonds PD assist Lynnwood in Alderwood Mall stabbing Sunday
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 15, 2017
0
Edmonds police assisted Lynnwood officers in responding to a stabbing in the Alderwood Mall food court Sunday afternoon. Lynnwood police said they had a...
Water line break causes icy conditions at Olympic View Drive and Talbot Road
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 15, 2017
Missing woman traveled from Edmonds to Lynnwood and back before being found
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 14, 2017
Washington State Patrol reminds drivers of Move Over law
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 14, 2017
Child abduction attempts reported near College Place Elementary School
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 13, 2017
Ask the Edmonds Cop: Police response to unincorporated Edmonds
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 6, 2017
1410
4
Spotlight on Edmonds Real Estate January 2017
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 3, 2017
971
0
On video: Edmonds Holiday Boats 2016
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 29, 2016
1114
3
Scene nearby: 30,000 lights in Meadowdale
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 19, 2016
1833
0
Ask the Edmonds Cop: Turning right on Dayton next to the ferry holding lanes
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 9, 2016
1436
0
City of Edmonds picnic shelter reservations open Feb. 6
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 16, 2017
0
Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will begin taking reservations for picnic shelters for the 2017 season on Monday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m....
Public hearing Jan. 17 on proposed plan for Edmonds’ Civic Field
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 15, 2017
Rep. Jayapal’s office offering tickets to Presidential Inauguration
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 14, 2017
Swedish Edmonds employee named Community Transit Smart Commuter of Quarter
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 14, 2017
Snohomish County PUD Board of Commissioners has open position
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 13, 2017
My Edmonds Restaurant News: Keeping your resolutions with flavor
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 13, 2017
3
If you are like most people, one of your New Year’s resolutions is to eat healthy. The good news is that you can still...
Edmonds Kind of Play: Support a cause while meeting your fitness goals
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 12, 2017
Artfully Edmonds: Exhilarating updates from the theatre district
Emily Hill
-
January 11, 2017
From the Publisher’s Desk: Let’s get ‘ReadyTogether’
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 10, 2017
Edmonds Military Wire: ‘Patriots Day’ a must-see movie
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 8, 2017
Reminder: Discovery Program Camps offer science fun during Edmonds non-school days
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 16, 2017
0
For parents looking for a fun way to keep their kids engaged during non-school days in the Edmonds School District, Edmonds Parks and Recreation...
Shoreline CC to present ‘Fog of Cybersecurity’ program Jan. 19
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 16, 2017
Washington State Ferries sponsoring spring cover contest for middle schoolers
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 14, 2017
District celebrates new Lynndale Elementary School with dedication ceremony
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 12, 2017
School District cuts ribbon at new Alderwood Middle School
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 11, 2017
Jan. 20 Lynnwood Idol event aimed at giving young adults with...
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 16, 2017
0
Lynnwood Idol, a community-wide event set for Friday, Jan. 20, promises to give young adults with disabilities a chance to shine. Lynnwood Idol participants are...
WWU students pitch year-round seasonal events campaign to promote 4th Avenue Arts Corridor
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 15, 2017
Review: ‘Professor Roth’s Will’ offers unflinching drama from Driftwood Players’ TIPs program
Emily Hill
-
January 14, 2017
Sponsor spotlight: 190 Sunset now offers weekend brunch for families and out-of-towners
Emily Hill
-
January 12, 2017
Reminder: Bring the family to Thursday Trivia at Taki Tiki Jan. 12
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 11, 2017
Business brief: Edmonds woman elected shareholder at Carney Badley Spellman law...
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 16, 2017
0
Edmonds resident Susan Schalla has been elected a shareholder at Carney Badley Spellman law firm in Seattle. Schalla's legal practice focuses on corporate and business...
Edmonds Chamber of Commerce annual membership meeting Jan. 26
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 16, 2017
Business scene: Urban Scrapbooker searches for a new name
Janette Turner
-
January 15, 2017
Scene in Edmonds: Segway business segues to the beach
Janette Turner
-
January 14, 2017
A look back at Edmonds Chamber: $24,572 to local groups in 2016
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 13, 2017
Commentary: Time to stop trashing the ocean
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 30, 2016
4
I reside in Edmonds with my wife, Aena Burrell. I was born in Everett and raised for the majority of my life in the...
Letter to editor: Make your cat an ‘indoor only’ kitty
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 29, 2016
Letter to the editor: Thanks to community for their gift-giving generosity
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 26, 2016
Letter to editor: Widespread, pervasive illegal distribution operation must be terminated at once
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 21, 2016
An ode to Off-Leash Area Edmonds dog owners.
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 17, 2016
Prep girls basketball: Strong defense leads Mavs to victory over Terrace
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 14, 2017
0
The Meadowdale Mavericks girls’ basketball team earned their first 2A/3A Wesco League victory of the season with a 52-22 win over the Mountlake Terrace...
Prep boys basketball photo gallery: Hawks defeat Mavs
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 14, 2017
Prep swimming gallery: Warriors take on Shorecrest in Thursday meet
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 13, 2017
Prep girls basketball gallery: E-W defeats Arlington, 73-50
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 12, 2017
This Week in High School Sports: Jan. 8, 2017
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 9, 2017
Recent burglary and crime data for Edmonds
Janette Turner
-
January 15, 2017
Rep. Jayapal’s office offering tickets to Presidential Inauguration
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 14, 2017
Swedish Edmonds employee named Community Transit Smart Commuter of Quarter
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 14, 2017
Snohomish County PUD Board of Commissioners has open position
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 13, 2017
Snohomish County’s Airport Road recycling station to be closed Jan. 23-Feb. 12
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 10, 2017
Western students to share Edmonds Marsh findings Friday
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 7, 2017
Tips to save energy, money during colder weather
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 1, 2017
Have you seen Louie, lost in the 4800 block of 152nd Street Southwest?
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 31, 2016
Sound Transit signs $1.99 billion loan agreement covering four light rail projects
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 24, 2016
Snohomish County named 2017 Top Sports Vacation Spot
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 23, 2016
Edmonds man wins Democrats’ top county position
Emily Hill
-
December 20, 2016
Peterson selected vice chair of State Environment, Capital Budget committees
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 19, 2016
