Home
About
Contact
Advertise
Advertising options that capture readers’ attention
Ad Payments
My Edmonds News sponsors
Subscribe
Text Alerts
MEN Merchandise
Public Notices
Categories
Books
Business
Politics
Health
Government
Military News
Pets
Public Safety
Education
Traffic
Weather
Edmonds Happy Hour
The Arts
Opinion
Sports
Sound Live Sports Network
Columns
Edmonds Video Studio
Traffic/Ferry
Events
Submit Event
Links
Search
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
My Neighborhood News Network
My Edmonds News
MLTnews
Lynnwood Today
My Edmonds News
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
Advertising options that capture readers’ attention
Ad Payments
My Edmonds News sponsors
Subscribe
Text Alerts
MEN Merchandise
Public Notices
Categories
Books
Business
Politics
Health
Government
Military News
Pets
Public Safety
Education
Traffic
Weather
Edmonds Happy Hour
The Arts
Opinion
Sports
Sound Live Sports Network
Columns
Edmonds Video Studio
Traffic/Ferry
Events
Submit Event
Links
FEATURED STORIES
Edmonds woman on quest to be serial killer arrested after stabbing...
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 31, 2017
0
A 24-year-old Edmonds woman was ordered held on $1 million bail Tuesday after she was arrested for stabbing a Lynnwood man at a Highway...
Veterans gather for Hero’s Cafe opening at Verdant Wellness Center
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 31, 2017
Man shot, killed on Highway 99 after coming at Lynnwood officers with knife
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 30, 2017
Edmonds residents have their say on immigration ban
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 29, 2017
Public’s help sought in identifying possible witness to Lynnwood fire
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 28, 2017
VIEW CLASSIC FORMAT
FEATURED PHOTOS
Church dedicates new North Sound Center as ‘place of worship and comfort’
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 29, 2017
1417
1
Edmonds scenic: Afternoon sky
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 27, 2017
407
0
Edmonds Lions raise money for Edmonds Food Bank
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 27, 2017
391
0
Edmonds scenic: Winter waterfront
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 27, 2017
410
0
Edmonds scenic: Majestic mountains
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 27, 2017
610
0
EVENT ALERT
Free parents workshop on cyber safety at Edmonds Lutheran Church Feb....
MyEdmondsNews
-
February 1, 2017
0
Edmonds Lutheran Church is offering a free class, "Raising Safe, Smart Kids and Teens in a Cyber World," from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9...
Cold weather shelter open Jan. 31, Feb. 1
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 30, 2017
New museum exhibit offers rich visual journey through Edmonds’ past
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 30, 2017
New location: Edmonds political action group to meet Jan. 31
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 30, 2017
Local Rotary clubs collecting new shoes, socks to benefit Clothes for Kids
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 29, 2017
PUBLIC SAFETY
PUD crews begin work to repair damage after Lynnwood fire
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 31, 2017
0
Snohomish County PUD was given access to the area of the 19800 Scriber Lake Road on Monday afternoon following a large fire at a...
Snohomish County Fire District 1 fire calls, Jan. 19-25
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 31, 2017
City of MLT issues notice of violation after dog dies at home of Edmonds...
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 31, 2017
Have a question for Ask the Edmonds Cop?
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 30, 2017
Happening nearby: Police investigating stabbing at Lynnwood motel
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 30, 2017
FEATURED VIDEOS
Spotlight on Edmonds Real Estate February 2017
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 31, 2017
233
0
Ask the Edmonds Cop: Gun ownership and safety, Part 2
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 27, 2017
415
0
Ask the Edmonds Cop: Gun ownership and personal safety, part 1
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 20, 2017
607
1
Ask the Edmonds Cop: Police response to unincorporated Edmonds
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 6, 2017
1781
4
Spotlight on Edmonds Real Estate January 2017
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 3, 2017
1178
0
GOVERNMENT
Edmonds Port Commission meeting report for Jan. 30
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 30, 2017
0
The Edmonds Port Commission at its Jan. 30 meeting: - Heard a presentation from the president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Snohomish County,...
No Edmonds City Council meeting this week
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 29, 2017
Expect traffic delays northbound I-5 near Mountlake Terrace Sunday, Jan. 29
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 26, 2017
From the Edmonds Tree Board: A tree canopy — not just a pretty sight
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
City Council approves revised fire service agreement; explores marsh options
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
COLUMNS
Edmonds Fitness Corner: The consistency factor
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 31, 2017
0
I got Invisalign a couple of months ago. It’s basically a substitute for braces, a series of plastic “trays” that fit on your teeth....
Traveling Light: Embracing the ‘M’ word
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 28, 2017
Restaurant News: Pastries in Perrinville, where to eat for Lunar New Year
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 27, 2017
Edmonds Kind of Play: Non-school day? Still openings in Friday Parks and Rec day...
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 26, 2017
Artfully Edmonds: A gathering of friends around the jazz scene leads this week’s events
Emily Hill
-
January 25, 2017
EDUCATION
Edmonds VFW Post Freedom Scholarship available to high school seniors
MyEdmondsNews
-
February 1, 2017
0
Edmonds VFW Post 8870 is again offering a $1,500 Freedom Scholarship to two deserving graduating seniors in the Edmonds School District. Students who reside...
School Superintendent Kris McDuffy issues letter after executive actions
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 30, 2017
Edmonds School District Students of the Month for November, December
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 30, 2017
Foundation for Edmonds School District announces donor recognition programs
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 30, 2017
Scene in Edmonds: A lesson in Lego robotics
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 29, 2017
ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Edmonds’ favorite trivia game now at 6:30 PM starting Thursday
MyEdmondsNews
-
February 1, 2017
0
Here's a news flash for those planning to attend this Thursday's Taki Tiki Trivia: Other Edmonds merchants are now donating prizes for this popular,...
Wintergrass music festival preview at Edmonds Library Feb. 4
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 30, 2017
Skandia Folkdance Society to host Odinas schottis class on Feb. 3
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 30, 2017
Cascadia Art Museum treats coffee crowd to insider information behind newest exhibit
Emily Hill
-
January 29, 2017
Harp sales, lessons, performances at Austin Harp Arts
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 26, 2017
BUSINESS
Scene nearby: Starbucks, Habit Burger taking shape at Aurora Village
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 28, 2017
1
Construction is coming along at Aurora Village mall for a Starbucks Drive-through and a Habit Burger restaurant. The Starbucks will replace the current Aurora Village...
Chermak Construction awarded ‘Best Of Houzz 2017’
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 26, 2017
Dexter Wellington joins 1st Security Bank as senior loan officer
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
Struggling with mobility at home? Rampathon program accepting applications
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 23, 2017
Sponsor spotlight: Local business takes aim at head lice
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 22, 2017
OPINION
Commentary: A love letter to the Edmonds community
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 27, 2017
2
I moved to the Puget Sound area with a purpose, but little did I know that I also came here to fall in love....
Opinion: Time is running out for endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 24, 2017
Commentary: Time to stop trashing the ocean
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 30, 2016
Letter to editor: Make your cat an ‘indoor only’ kitty
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 29, 2016
Letter to the editor: Thanks to community for their gift-giving generosity
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 26, 2016
SPORTS
Prep boys basketball: Chambers sinks 3-pointer to seal Mavs’ victory Tuesday
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 31, 2017
0
Marysville-Pilchuck led most of the game, but Meadowdale's Justin Chambers hit a 3-point shot with 8 seconds left to give the Mavericks a 55-52...
Prep wrestling: ESD high schools preparing for sub regional tourneys this Saturday
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 30, 2017
This Week in High School Sports: Jan. 29, 2017
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 29, 2017
Prep boys swimming photo gallery: Warriors win District meet
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 29, 2017
Mavericks finish second at state cheerleading championships
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 29, 2017
MORE STORIES
In memoriam: Ellen (Redeen) Cavan
MyEdmondsNews
-
February 1, 2017
Edmonds Port Commission meeting report for Jan. 30
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 30, 2017
Edmonds resident David Fairbanks honored by King County Metro Police
Janette Turner
-
January 28, 2017
Expect traffic delays northbound I-5 near Mountlake Terrace Sunday, Jan. 29
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 26, 2017
In memoriam: Agnes Marie Beresford (Schmella)
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 25, 2017
Have you seen this sapphire ring, lost in downtown Edmonds?
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 24, 2017
Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation Post-Secondary Scholarship Applications Now Available
Emily Hill
-
January 23, 2017
Airport Road recycling station closure rescheduled for Feb. 6-26
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 23, 2017
Disaster Medicine Project seeks focus group participants
Janette Turner
-
January 18, 2017
Recent burglary and crime data for Edmonds
Janette Turner
-
January 15, 2017
Rep. Jayapal’s office offering tickets to Presidential Inauguration
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 14, 2017
Swedish Edmonds employee named Community Transit Smart Commuter of Quarter
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 14, 2017
@myedmondsnews
927
Followers
Follow
An online gathering place for neighbors and friends
Contact us:
myedmondsnews@gmail.com
About
Contact
Advertise
Advertising options that capture readers’ attention
Text Alerts
Public Notices
MEN merchandise
Edmonds Video Studio
Traffic/Ferry
Events
Submit Event
Links
© Copyright 2016 - MyEdmondsNews
Support MyEdmondsNews.com by becoming a regular subscriber!
Subscribe Now