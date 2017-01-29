Sunday, January 29, 2017

Public's help sought in identifying possible witness to Lynnwood fire

0
0
The Lynnwood Police Department and the federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) National Response Team have asked for the public's help in identifying a...
Immigration demonstration in Edmonds today, Jan. 29

5
5
Local residents are invited to an event being held "in solidarity with the event occurring at Westlake Park in Seattle today, Jan. 29, being...

No injuries in rollover accident on 220th Saturday afternoon

0
0
No one was injured Saturday afternoon in a collision that left a vehicle on its side on 220th Street Southwest at 95th Place West. According...

Expect traffic delays northbound I-5 near Mountlake Terrace Sunday, Jan. 29

0
0
Drivers heading through Mountlake Terrace on northbound Interstate 5 early Sunday morning, Jan. 29, should prepare for delays. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews...

Traveling Light: Embracing the 'M' word

1
1
In the winter months, our glorious Edmonds sunsets are often muted, with the Olympic Mountains hiding behind a watercolor wash of gray clouds and...

Shoreline CC program Feb. 2 to explore Germany's perspective on U.S.

0
0
The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell, will present a free program, "Germany's perspective on the United...

Scene nearby: Starbucks, Habit Burger taking shape at Aurora Village

0
0
Construction is coming along at Aurora Village mall for a Starbucks Drive-through and a Habit Burger restaurant. The Starbucks will replace the current Aurora Village...

Commentary: A love letter to the Edmonds community

2
2
I moved to the Puget Sound area with a purpose, but little did I know that I also came here to fall in love....

Prep boys swimming photo gallery: Warriors win District meet

0
0
The Edmonds-Woodway High School boys swim team won the Edmonds School District swim meet Saturday and Meadowdale came in second at the Lynnwood pool....

