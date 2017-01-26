Thursday, January 26, 2017

Fire crews respond to commercial blaze on Lynnwood’s Scriber Lake Road

Updated at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday with additional details. Fire crews got to work Wednesday night after a three-alarm commercial fire in the 19800 block of...
Ballinger Park fishing pier to close Jan. 26 for repairs

On Jan. 26, the City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Park Department will close off the fishing pier at Ballinger Park. The “T” portion...

No one hurt as shots fired into Mountlake Terrace home early...

Several shots were fired into a home in the area of 66th Avenue West and 232nd Street Southwest Wednesday morning. The home's residents were inside,...

From the Edmonds Tree Board: A tree canopy — not just...

We pretty much all love and enjoy our trees. They may be in a mountain forest, a coastal rain forest or just the trees...

Artfully Edmonds: A gathering of friends around the jazz scene leads...

Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra at Edmonds Center for the Arts 410 4th Ave. N. Saturday, Jan. 28 7:30 p.m. A gathering of friends is what our featured event has...

EWHS junior honored at state VFW convention

Edmonds-Woodway High School junior Olivia Olson was honored at the Washington State Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) mid-winter convention for her entry in the...

Bring family and friends, create a team for Thursday Taki Tiki...

Coming regularly to Thursday's Taki Tiki Trivia has its advantages. For starters, those who come weekly will always know the answer to at least...

Dexter Wellington joins 1st Security Bank as senior loan officer

Lifetime Edmonds resident Dexter Wellington has been hired as senior loan officer for 1st Security Bank's home lending office in Mountlake Terrace. Wellington is a...

Opinion: Time is running out for endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales

NOAA, National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) has been studying the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales (SRKW) and the issues that haunt them. NMFS has...

Prep girls basketball: Warriors beat Hawks 59-28

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors streaked to a 45-11 lead at halftime and ran away from the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 59-28 in a 2A/3A Wesco League...

