A quiet voice in a noisy world: The journey from Beirut...

A capacity crowd comprised of Sno King American Association of University Women members, their guests and friends of Café Louvre co-owner Haifa Fakih Allhussieni...
Save the date: Artfully Edmonds’ Emily Hill to speak at Friends...

Artfully Edmonds columnist Emily Hill will be the guest speaker as The Friends of the Edmonds Library holds its first membership meeting of 2017...

Edmonds PD assist Lynnwood in Alderwood Mall stabbing Sunday

Edmonds police assisted Lynnwood officers in responding to a stabbing in the Alderwood Mall food court Sunday afternoon. Lynnwood police said they had a...

City of Edmonds picnic shelter reservations open Feb. 6

Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will begin taking reservations for picnic shelters for the 2017 season on Monday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m....

My Edmonds Restaurant News: Keeping your resolutions with flavor

If you are like most people, one of your New Year’s resolutions is to eat healthy. The good news is that you can still...

Reminder: Discovery Program Camps offer science fun during Edmonds non-school days

For parents looking for a fun way to keep their kids engaged during non-school days in the Edmonds School District, Edmonds Parks and Recreation...

Jan. 20 Lynnwood Idol event aimed at giving young adults with...

Lynnwood Idol, a community-wide event set for Friday, Jan. 20, promises to give young adults with disabilities a chance to shine. Lynnwood Idol participants are...

Business brief: Edmonds woman elected shareholder at Carney Badley Spellman law...

Edmonds resident Susan Schalla has been elected a shareholder at Carney Badley Spellman law firm in Seattle. Schalla's legal practice focuses on corporate and business...

Commentary: Time to stop trashing the ocean

I reside in Edmonds with my wife, Aena Burrell. I was born in Everett and raised for the majority of my life in the...

Prep girls basketball: Strong defense leads Mavs to victory over Terrace

The Meadowdale Mavericks girls’ basketball team earned their first 2A/3A Wesco League victory of the season with a 52-22 win over the Mountlake Terrace...

