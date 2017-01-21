Saturday, January 21, 2017

Locals join Seattle women’s march: ‘We’re here for love’

More than 100 women, men and children -- most of them wearing bright pink "pussyhats" -- gathered in the Edmonds-Woodway High School parking lot...
Reminder: Edmonds United Methodist to host multi-cultural listening forum Jan. 22

Edmonds United Methodist Church is hosting a forum, “Voices We Need to Hear,” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at 828 Caspers. According to...

No charges filed in case of woman pinned between two parked...

Edmonds police said they won't be filing charges in the case of a car crash that seriously injured an Edmonds woman after she was...

Edmonds Cemetery Board seeking new member

Do you have an interest in local history or genealogy? Do you appreciate the appearance of the Edmonds Cemetery? Are you interested in helping,...

Day Trip Discoveries: Fun winter events celebrate Snohomish frogs and birds

Every winter, Snohomish County has two annual events that draw birding enthusiasts – and one very quirky GroundFrog Day. Since groundhogs aren’t native to...

Time to apply for Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation scholarships

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation has opened its 2017 application process for scholarships. The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation annually provides post-secondary education visual arts scholarships...

Local students with disabilities ‘Sing Loud and Proud’ at first Lynnwood...

  An audience of over 250 people cheered and clapped for 11 students Friday night at the first "Lynnwood Idol - Sing Loud and Proud"...

Business brief: Britt Maltos joins RE/MAX Direct Realty

RE/MAX Direct Realty announced that Realtor Britt Maltos has joined the firm. Maltos has experience as a small business owner in Ballard and has...

Commentary: Time to stop trashing the ocean

I reside in Edmonds with my wife, Aena Burrell. I was born in Everett and raised for the majority of my life in the...

Prep boys basketball: Meadowdale downs Marysville-Getchell

Meadowdale High School's boys basketball team defeated Marysville-Getchell 56-46 on the Mavs' home court Friday night. (Photos by Ken Pickle)

