Home
About
Contact
Advertise
Advertising options that capture readers’ attention
Ad Payments
Subscribe
Text Alerts
MEN Merchandise
Public Notices
Categories
Books
Business
Politics
Health
Government
Military News
Pets
Public Safety
Education
Traffic
Weather
Edmonds Happy Hour
The Arts
Opinion
Sports
Sound Live Sports Network
Columns
Edmonds Video Studio
Traffic/Ferry
Events
Submit Event
Links
Search
Monday, January 9, 2017
My Neighborhood News Network
My Edmonds News
MLTnews
Lynnwood Today
LOG IN
Welcome! Log into your account
Forgot your password?
Recover your password
My Edmonds News
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
Advertising options that capture readers’ attention
Ad Payments
Subscribe
Text Alerts
MEN Merchandise
Public Notices
Categories
Books
Business
Politics
Health
Government
Military News
Pets
Public Safety
Education
Traffic
Weather
Edmonds Happy Hour
The Arts
Opinion
Sports
Sound Live Sports Network
Columns
Edmonds Video Studio
Traffic/Ferry
Events
Submit Event
Links
FEATURED STORIES
60-plus, a man and looking for love? Speed dating at Edmonds...
January 8, 2017
0
Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Edmonds Senior Center is inviting anyone 60 years or older to participate in a "Speed Dating for...
Steves donating Trinity Place housing complex for homeless women, kids to YWCA
January 7, 2017
Ask the Edmonds Cop: Police response to unincorporated Edmonds
January 6, 2017
2016 Edmonds news in review: July-December
January 5, 2017
Hazel Miller Foundation commits $300K to build Edmonds Waterfront Center
January 4, 2017
VIEW CLASSIC FORMAT
FEATURED PHOTOS
Keeping an eye on Edmonds birds
January 7, 2017
490
2
Scene in Edmonds: Senior Center installs 2017 board
January 5, 2017
838
0
Scene in Edmonds: No trivial birthday serenade
January 5, 2017
835
0
Scene in Edmonds: Lake Ballinger on ice
January 4, 2017
450
0
Edmonds scenics: Just chill
January 4, 2017
570
2
EVENT ALERT
Happening nearby: Native Plant Stewardship Program at Shoreline CC
January 8, 2017
0
Are you interested in learning about native plants and doing community ecological restoration? The Washington Native Plant Society, Central Puget Sound Chapter, is sponsoring...
Reminder: Cafe Louvre co-owner to speak at AAUW meeting Jan. 14
January 8, 2017
Reminder: Port of Edmonds Commission meeting agenda for Jan. 9, 2017
January 7, 2017
Sounder train offering service to Saturday’s Seahawks playoff game
January 6, 2017
Reminder: Boy Scouts to offer tree-cycling Jan. 7-8
January 6, 2017
PUBLIC SAFETY
Another expulsion at MTHS after student brings pellet gun to school
January 6, 2017
0
A student was emergency expelled from Mountlake Terrace High School Friday after bringing a pellet gun to campus. In a letter sent home to families...
Edmonds Police Blotter, Dec. 26-Jan. 2
January 6, 2017
Terrace student emergency expelled after threatening social media post
January 4, 2017
With freezing temperatures, consider the comfort of outdoor pets
January 3, 2017
Happening nearby: Lynnwood motorcycle officer injured after losing control of bike
December 31, 2016
FEATURED VIDEOS
Spotlight on Edmonds Real Estate January 2017
January 3, 2017
796
0
On video: Edmonds Holiday Boats 2016
December 29, 2016
1001
3
Scene nearby: 30,000 lights in Meadowdale
December 19, 2016
1747
0
Ask the Edmonds Cop: Turning right on Dayton next to the ferry holding lanes
December 9, 2016
1322
0
Spotlight on Edmonds Real Estate: December 2016
December 3, 2016
903
0
GOVERNMENT
City Council to discuss fishing pier ownership, tree board appointments Tuesday
January 8, 2017
0
The Edmonds City Council during its Tuesday, Jan. 10 meeting will explore the idea of purchasing the Edmonds Fishing Pier from the Washington State...
Western students to share Edmonds Marsh findings Friday
January 7, 2017
City of Edmonds seeks to fill Diversity Commission vacancy
January 6, 2017
Diversity Commission elects new officers, discusses inclusiveness at first meeting of 2017
January 4, 2017
Back to business for Edmonds City Council Tuesday night
January 1, 2017
COLUMNS
Edmonds Military Wire: ‘Patriots Day’ a must-see movie
January 8, 2017
0
Disaster will strike. On Jan. 13, 2017, the movie Patriots Day by Peter Berg, the director of "Lone Survivor" and "Deepwater Horizon," hits theaters --...
Bird Lore: Palm Warbler
January 6, 2017
Edmonds Kind of Play: Sensory-friendly shows in Edmonds and nearby
January 5, 2017
Artfully Edmonds: Lots of exciting possibilities for 2017
January 4, 2017
Edmonds Booktalk: Book-related events to brighten your January
January 2, 2017
EDUCATION
Edmonds Driftwood Players offering college scholarships to theater students
January 7, 2017
0
Edmonds Driftwood Players, a nonprofit community theater, will award scholarships of $500-$3,500 each to deserving students for fall 2017. Scholarships can be used toward tuition...
Edmonds School District hosting Strategic Direction Advisory Committee meeting Jan. 9
January 6, 2017
Madrona K-8 student selected for All-State Orchestra
January 5, 2017
Reminder: Clothes for Kids to hold open house Jan. 4
December 31, 2016
Edmonds CC hosts hands-on composite workshop for high school students
December 27, 2016
ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
‘Music at the Library’ continues in Edmonds, including opera event Jan....
January 8, 2017
0
Edmonds Sno-Isle Library, Edmonds Arts Commission, and the Friends of Edmonds Library are continuing their "Music at the Library" programs with the following events: Thursday,...
Reminder: Free Western Swing dance instruction continues in Lynnwood Jan. 8
January 7, 2017
Sponsor spotlight: 190 Sunset partnering with Mark Ryan for wine-paired meal Jan. 12
January 5, 2017
Reminder: Free, family-friendly Thursday Trivia returns to Taki Tiki Jan. 5
January 4, 2017
Survival comedy show coming Saturdays in early 2017
December 31, 2016
BUSINESS
State offers online resources for small businesses filing taxes in January
January 8, 2017
0
If you have a small business and file your state taxes just once a year, remembering what you need to do to complete your...
Seattle Magazine profiles Scratch Distillery’s ‘Giniology’ class
January 7, 2017
New year brings closures to Alderwood Mall
January 6, 2017
Washington Energy Services employees donate coats, cash to Clothes for Kids
January 5, 2017
Everett Clinic expanding its services to patients in Edmonds
January 3, 2017
OPINION
Commentary: Time to stop trashing the ocean
December 30, 2016
4
I reside in Edmonds with my wife, Aena Burrell. I was born in Everett and raised for the majority of my life in the...
Letter to editor: Make your cat an ‘indoor only’ kitty
December 29, 2016
Letter to the editor: Thanks to community for their gift-giving generosity
December 26, 2016
Letter to editor: Widespread, pervasive illegal distribution operation must be terminated at once
December 21, 2016
An ode to Off-Leash Area Edmonds dog owners.
December 17, 2016
SPORTS
This Week in High School Sports: Jan. 8, 2017
January 9, 2017
0
Special guests on our weekly summary of Edmonds School District athletics: Dan Barhoum and Mustapha Sonko of the Meadowdale High School boys basketball team.
Prep boys wresting: Warriors, Mavs among top finishers at Everett Classic
January 8, 2017
Prep girls basketball photo gallery: Edmonds-Woodway vs. Lynnwood
January 6, 2017
Prep wrestling photo gallery: Edmonds-Woodway vs. Mountlake Terrace
January 6, 2017
Prep boys wrestling: E-W beats Hawks, 53-18
January 6, 2017
MORE STORIES
Western students to share Edmonds Marsh findings Friday
January 7, 2017
Tips to save energy, money during colder weather
January 1, 2017
Have you seen Louie, lost in the 4800 block of 152nd Street Southwest?
December 31, 2016
Sound Transit signs $1.99 billion loan agreement covering four light rail projects
December 24, 2016
Snohomish County named 2017 Top Sports Vacation Spot
December 23, 2016
Edmonds man wins Democrats’ top county position
December 20, 2016
Peterson selected vice chair of State Environment, Capital Budget committees
December 19, 2016
In memoriam: Dixie Beatrice Vernon Choyce
December 18, 2016
Sound Transit Citizen Oversight Panel seeks new member
December 17, 2016
Port Commission elects new officers, hears from Puget Sound Express on 2017 plans
December 14, 2016
Mayor visits Edmonds Noon Rotary for end-of-year wrap-up
December 13, 2016
Sponsored: Furnished Suite for Rent in Maplewood Neighborhood
December 10, 2016
An online gathering place for neighbors and friends
Contact us:
teresa@myedmondsnews.com
About
Contact
Advertise
Advertising options that capture readers’ attention
Text Alerts
Public Notices
MEN merchandise
Edmonds Video Studio
Traffic/Ferry
Events
Submit Event
Links
© Copyright 2016 - MyEdmondsNews
Support MyEdmondsNews.com by becoming a regular subscriber!
Subscribe Now