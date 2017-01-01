Sunday, January 1, 2017

2016 Edmonds news in review: January-June

My Edmonds News reviews the top stories of 2016, starting with January-June. Did we miss something you thought was important? Leave a comment below. January...
Edmonds Senior Center to host Living Well with Chronic Pain workshop

The Edmonds Senior Center will be hosting a Living Well with Chronic Pain workshop beginning Jan 23. This six-week series, presented by Senior Services of...

Happening nearby: Lynnwood motorcycle officer injured after losing control of bike

A Lynnwood police motorcycle officer suffered non-life threatening injuries on Saturday while assisting with a foot pursuit of a theft suspect near Fred Meyer. The...

Reminder: League of Women Voters to host Jan. 4 talk on...

The League of Women Voters is sponsoring a presentation with the Washington State Department of Ecology in January regarding rules governing oil transportation in...

Recommended Reads: A swashbuckling tale with a Shakespearean twist

Shakespeare’s Rebel, by C. C. Humphreys Has it been awhile since your last swashbuckling adventure? Then avast ye readers and you’ll be forewarned. I’m telling...

Reminder: Clothes for Kids to hold open house Jan. 4

Clothes For Kids, which provides school wardrobes for Edmonds School District students in need, is hosting an open house from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan....

Survival comedy show coming Saturdays in early 2017

Saturday nights from Jan. 7 through Feb. 11, join Unexpected Productions at the Black Box Theatre as improvisers enter the ultimate game of improv...

WSU socks sold at Bartell Drugs recalled for ‘Go Dawgs’ slogan

Bartell Drugs has issued a recall for team socks sold before Christmas. The "ugly college socks" are supposed to show the wearer's love of the...

OPINION

Commentary: Time to stop trashing the ocean

I reside in Edmonds with my wife, Aena Burrell. I was born in Everett and raised for the majority of my life in the...

Prep boys basketball photo gallery: Warriors beat Mavs in rubber chicken...

Edmonds-Woodway High School's boys basketball team defeated Meadowdale 81-49 in the annual cross-town rivalry rubber chicken game on the Mavs' home court Friday night....

