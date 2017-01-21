Home
Locals join Seattle women’s march: ‘We’re here for love’
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 21, 2017
0
More than 100 women, men and children -- most of them wearing bright pink "pussyhats" -- gathered in the Edmonds-Woodway High School parking lot...
Downtown Edmonds draws handful of Inauguration Day demonstrators
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 20, 2017
Edmonds woman describes fighting off alleged attacker on local beach
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 19, 2017
Attention commuters: Several bus routes impacted by Friday protests in Seattle
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 19, 2017
Test your local knowledge at fun, free Tiki trivia Thursday night
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 18, 2017
Scene in Edmonds: In the pink on the waterfront
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 20, 2017
569
0
Scene in Edmonds: Rainbows
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 18, 2017
376
0
Scene in Edmonds: Progress on Frances Anderson Center band shell
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 18, 2017
554
0
Scene in Edmonds: Flood waters
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 18, 2017
1259
3
Scene in Edmonds: Daybreakers Rotary speaker
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 17, 2017
437
0
Reminder: Edmonds United Methodist to host multi-cultural listening forum Jan. 22
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 21, 2017
0
Edmonds United Methodist Church is hosting a forum, “Voices We Need to Hear,” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at 828 Caspers. According to...
Reminder: Registration begins Jan. 21 for Pacific Little League baseball, softball
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 20, 2017
Volunteers needed for annual Point in Time count
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 18, 2017
Save the date: Artfully Edmonds’ Emily Hill to speak at Friends of Edmonds Library...
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 16, 2017
Reminder: Info session Jan. 18 for Verdant’s Mediterranean for Life health program
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 15, 2017
No charges filed in case of woman pinned between two parked...
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 21, 2017
0
Edmonds police said they won't be filing charges in the case of a car crash that seriously injured an Edmonds woman after she was...
Cross examination by defense team concludes victim testimony in beach assault
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 20, 2017
Edmonds Police Blotter, Jan. 9-16
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 20, 2017
Terrace teen still missing, last seen near Edmonds-Woodway High School
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 19, 2017
Snohomish County Fire District 1 fire calls, Dec. 29-Jan. 11
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 17, 2017
Ask the Edmonds Cop: Gun ownership and personal safety, part 1
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 20, 2017
324
0
Ask the Edmonds Cop: Police response to unincorporated Edmonds
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 6, 2017
1597
4
Spotlight on Edmonds Real Estate January 2017
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 3, 2017
1048
0
On video: Edmonds Holiday Boats 2016
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 29, 2016
1211
3
Scene nearby: 30,000 lights in Meadowdale
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 19, 2016
1898
0
Edmonds Cemetery Board seeking new member
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 21, 2017
0
Do you have an interest in local history or genealogy? Do you appreciate the appearance of the Edmonds Cemetery? Are you interested in helping,...
From the Edmonds Police Chief: So….. you wanna be a cop??
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 19, 2017
Edmonds City Council issues agenda for Jan. 20-21 retreat
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 18, 2017
Council reviews additional Civic Field design changes; final plan expected soon
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 18, 2017
City of Edmonds picnic shelter reservations open Feb. 6
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 16, 2017
Day Trip Discoveries: Fun winter events celebrate Snohomish frogs and birds
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 21, 2017
0
Every winter, Snohomish County has two annual events that draw birding enthusiasts – and one very quirky GroundFrog Day. Since groundhogs aren’t native to...
Bird Lore: Hermit Thrush
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 20, 2017
Restaurant news: A teaser for Mel and Mia’s, now open in Perrinville
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 19, 2017
Artfully Edmonds: Reveling in fresh art works while celebrating mid-century realism
Emily Hill
-
January 18, 2017
Edmonds Healthy Beauty and Skin Care: Winter is laser season
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 18, 2017
Time to apply for Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation scholarships
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 21, 2017
0
The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation has opened its 2017 application process for scholarships. The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation annually provides post-secondary education visual arts scholarships...
Edmonds-Woodway students score big at DECA competition
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 21, 2017
Edmonds School District schools to benefit from PUD mini-grants
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 19, 2017
Tickets on sale now at Edmonds CC for Lunar New Year dinner
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 19, 2017
Scene nearby: EdCC Breakfast of Champions
Janette Turner
-
January 18, 2017
Local students with disabilities ‘Sing Loud and Proud’ at first Lynnwood...
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 21, 2017
0
An audience of over 250 people cheered and clapped for 11 students Friday night at the first "Lynnwood Idol - Sing Loud and Proud"...
ECA forum Feb. 8 to address accessibility for deaf, hard-of-hearing patrons
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 20, 2017
Review: ‘Professor Roth’s Will’ offers unflinching drama from Driftwood Players’ TIPs program
Emily Hill
-
January 20, 2017
Laughter (and a few groans) as Thursday Tiki Trivia continues
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 19, 2017
Jan. 20 Lynnwood Idol event aimed at giving young adults with disabilities a chance...
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 16, 2017
Business brief: Britt Maltos joins RE/MAX Direct Realty
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 21, 2017
0
RE/MAX Direct Realty announced that Realtor Britt Maltos has joined the firm. Maltos has experience as a small business owner in Ballard and has...
After 53 years at Port of Edmonds, Bud’s Bait calls it quits
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 17, 2017
Business brief: Edmonds woman elected shareholder at Carney Badley Spellman law firm
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 16, 2017
Edmonds Chamber of Commerce annual membership meeting Jan. 26
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 16, 2017
Business scene: Urban Scrapbooker searches for a new name
Janette Turner
-
January 15, 2017
Commentary: Time to stop trashing the ocean
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 30, 2016
5
I reside in Edmonds with my wife, Aena Burrell. I was born in Everett and raised for the majority of my life in the...
Letter to editor: Make your cat an ‘indoor only’ kitty
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 29, 2016
Letter to the editor: Thanks to community for their gift-giving generosity
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 26, 2016
Letter to editor: Widespread, pervasive illegal distribution operation must be terminated at once
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 21, 2016
An ode to Off-Leash Area Edmonds dog owners.
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 17, 2016
Prep boys basketball: Meadowdale downs Marysville-Getchell
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 20, 2017
0
Meadowdale High School's boys basketball team defeated Marysville-Getchell 56-46 on the Mavs' home court Friday night. (Photos by Ken Pickle)
Prep wrestling photo gallery: Edmonds-Woodway vs. Meadowdale
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 20, 2017
Edmonds-Woodway hires new boys soccer coach
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 19, 2017
Edmonds Pentanque Club holds annual meeting
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 19, 2017
Warriors 5th grade feeder team wins MLK tournament
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 18, 2017
Disaster Medicine Project seeks focus group participants
Janette Turner
-
January 18, 2017
Recent burglary and crime data for Edmonds
Janette Turner
-
January 15, 2017
Rep. Jayapal’s office offering tickets to Presidential Inauguration
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 14, 2017
Swedish Edmonds employee named Community Transit Smart Commuter of Quarter
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 14, 2017
Snohomish County PUD Board of Commissioners has open position
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 13, 2017
Snohomish County’s Airport Road recycling station to be closed Jan. 23-Feb. 12
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 10, 2017
Western students to share Edmonds Marsh findings Friday
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 7, 2017
Tips to save energy, money during colder weather
MyEdmondsNews
-
January 1, 2017
Have you seen Louie, lost in the 4800 block of 152nd Street Southwest?
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 31, 2016
Sound Transit signs $1.99 billion loan agreement covering four light rail projects
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 24, 2016
Snohomish County named 2017 Top Sports Vacation Spot
MyEdmondsNews
-
December 23, 2016
Edmonds man wins Democrats’ top county position
Emily Hill
-
December 20, 2016
