Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Edmonds woman on quest to be serial killer arrested after stabbing...

A 24-year-old Edmonds woman was ordered held on $1 million bail Tuesday after she was arrested for stabbing a Lynnwood man at a Highway...
Free parents workshop on cyber safety at Edmonds Lutheran Church Feb....

Edmonds Lutheran Church is offering a free class, "Raising Safe, Smart Kids and Teens in a Cyber World," from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9...

PUD crews begin work to repair damage after Lynnwood fire

Snohomish County PUD was given access to the area of the 19800 Scriber Lake Road on Monday afternoon following a large fire at a...

Edmonds Port Commission meeting report for Jan. 30

The Edmonds Port Commission at its Jan. 30 meeting: - Heard a presentation from the president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Snohomish County,...

Edmonds Fitness Corner: The consistency factor

I got Invisalign a couple of months ago. It’s basically a substitute for braces, a series of plastic “trays” that fit on your teeth....

Edmonds VFW Post Freedom Scholarship available to high school seniors

Edmonds VFW Post 8870 is again offering a $1,500 Freedom Scholarship to two deserving graduating seniors in the Edmonds School District. Students who reside...

Edmonds’ favorite trivia game now at 6:30 PM starting Thursday

Here's a news flash for those planning to attend this Thursday's Taki Tiki Trivia: Other Edmonds merchants are now donating prizes for this popular,...

Scene nearby: Starbucks, Habit Burger taking shape at Aurora Village

Construction is coming along at Aurora Village mall for a Starbucks Drive-through and a Habit Burger restaurant. The Starbucks will replace the current Aurora Village...

Commentary: A love letter to the Edmonds community

I moved to the Puget Sound area with a purpose, but little did I know that I also came here to fall in love....

Prep boys basketball: Chambers sinks 3-pointer to seal Mavs’ victory Tuesday

Marysville-Pilchuck led most of the game, but Meadowdale's Justin Chambers hit a 3-point shot with 8 seconds left to give the Mavericks a 55-52...

