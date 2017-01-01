Home
Sunday, January 1, 2017
My Neighborhood News Network
My Edmonds News
MLTnews
Lynnwood Today
My Edmonds News
FEATURED STORIES
2016 Edmonds news in review: January-June
December 31, 2016
My Edmonds News reviews the top stories of 2016, starting with January-June. Did we miss something you thought was important? Leave a comment below. January...
From the Publisher’s Desk: Last chance to subscribe and benefit those in need
December 30, 2016
New year will mean new area code, 10-digit dialing for Western Washington
December 29, 2016
Following planning board retirement, Stewart says she’ll continue to be voice for environment
December 28, 2016
Edmonds police arrest suspects in Harbor Square Athletic Club vehicle prowls
December 27, 2016
FEATURED PHOTOS
Scene nearby: Morning fog
December 30, 2016
Edmonds scenic: End-of-year sunset
December 30, 2016
Scene in Edmonds: Rockfish on display
December 28, 2016
Scene in Edmonds: Watchdogs
December 28, 2016
Edmonds scenic: Merry and bright
December 27, 2016
EVENT ALERT
Edmonds Senior Center to host Living Well with Chronic Pain workshop
December 31, 2016
The Edmonds Senior Center will be hosting a Living Well with Chronic Pain workshop beginning Jan 23. This six-week series, presented by Senior Services of...
Edmonds Museum to sell drink koozies as fundraiser during Polar Bear Plunge
December 31, 2016
Edmonds Kiwanis Club to present annual fundraiser and crab/spaghetti dinner Jan. 28
December 30, 2016
Edmonds Floretum Garden Club workshops set through June 2017
December 29, 2016
Reminder for year-end contributions to Edmonds Veterans Plaza
December 29, 2016
PUBLIC SAFETY
Happening nearby: Lynnwood motorcycle officer injured after losing control of bike
December 31, 2016
A Lynnwood police motorcycle officer suffered non-life threatening injuries on Saturday while assisting with a foot pursuit of a theft suspect near Fred Meyer. The...
Happening nearby: Lynnwood police investigating suspicious object outside Alderwood Mall
December 30, 2016
Fire safety tips for New Year’s celebrations
December 30, 2016
Edmonds Police Blotter, Dec. 19-26
December 29, 2016
Fire District 1 Chief Scott Cockrum resigns; Brad Reading serving as acting chief
December 28, 2016
FEATURED VIDEOS
On video: Edmonds Holiday Boats 2016
December 29, 2016
Scene nearby: 30,000 lights in Meadowdale
December 19, 2016
Ask the Edmonds Cop: Turning right on Dayton next to the ferry holding lanes
December 9, 2016
Spotlight on Edmonds Real Estate: December 2016
December 3, 2016
Scene in Edmonds: Underwater petanque, anyone?
November 25, 2016
GOVERNMENT
Reminder: League of Women Voters to host Jan. 4 talk on...
December 30, 2016
The League of Women Voters is sponsoring a presentation with the Washington State Department of Ecology in January regarding rules governing oil transportation in...
From the Edmonds Mayor: Time does fly by
December 29, 2016
Sound Transit signs $1.99 billion loan agreement covering four light rail projects
December 24, 2016
Snohomish County named 2017 Top Sports Vacation Spot
December 23, 2016
City turns over historical documents to Edmonds Museum
December 21, 2016
COLUMNS
Recommended Reads: A swashbuckling tale with a Shakespearean twist
December 30, 2016
Shakespeare’s Rebel, by C. C. Humphreys Has it been awhile since your last swashbuckling adventure? Then avast ye readers and you’ll be forewarned. I’m telling...
My Edmonds Restaurant News: Bite of China now open; New Year’s Eve dining options
December 29, 2016
Artfully Edmonds: ‘Happy New Year’ from the Edmonds arts scene
December 28, 2016
Recommended Reads: Kendall and Cooper visit with author Leslie Budewitz
December 24, 2016
Bird Lore: Band-tailed Pigeon
December 23, 2016
EDUCATION
Reminder: Clothes for Kids to hold open house Jan. 4
December 31, 2016
Clothes For Kids, which provides school wardrobes for Edmonds School District students in need, is hosting an open house from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan....
Edmonds CC hosts hands-on composite workshop for high school students
December 27, 2016
Edmonds CC Foundation honors Boots to Books and Beyond campaign donors
December 22, 2016
Reminder: Science programs for kids at 19 libraries during winter break
December 20, 2016
School Board hears presentation regarding ‘uncollectible’ fines and fees
December 16, 2016
ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Survival comedy show coming Saturdays in early 2017
December 31, 2016
Saturday nights from Jan. 7 through Feb. 11, join Unexpected Productions at the Black Box Theatre as improvisers enter the ultimate game of improv...
City of Edmonds accepting submissions for 2017 Concerts in Park bands
December 31, 2016
Enrollment open for Steel Magic Northwest steel band classes
December 27, 2016
Sno-King International Folk Dance Club birthday party Jan. 14
December 26, 2016
Reminder: Driftwood Players sponsoring Home for the Holidays concert Dec. 28
December 24, 2016
BUSINESS
WSU socks sold at Bartell Drugs recalled for ‘Go Dawgs’ slogan
December 31, 2016
Bartell Drugs has issued a recall for team socks sold before Christmas. The "ugly college socks" are supposed to show the wearer's love of the...
Scene in Edmonds: Salish Sea Brewing expanding in 2017
December 30, 2016
Help wanted: Port of Edmonds seeking Marina Operations Attendant
December 28, 2016
Coldwell Banker Bain predicts continued sellers’ market for Puget Sound in 2017
December 28, 2016
Tips from Edmonds Goodwill to maximize end-of-year donations
December 25, 2016
OPINION
Commentary: Time to stop trashing the ocean
December 30, 2016
I reside in Edmonds with my wife, Aena Burrell. I was born in Everett and raised for the majority of my life in the...
Letter to editor: Make your cat an ‘indoor only’ kitty
December 29, 2016
Letter to the editor: Thanks to community for their gift-giving generosity
December 26, 2016
Letter to editor: Widespread, pervasive illegal distribution operation must be terminated at once
December 21, 2016
An ode to Off-Leash Area Edmonds dog owners.
December 17, 2016
SPORTS
Prep boys basketball photo gallery: Warriors beat Mavs in rubber chicken...
December 30, 2016
Edmonds-Woodway High School's boys basketball team defeated Meadowdale 81-49 in the annual cross-town rivalry rubber chicken game on the Mavs' home court Friday night....
Prep girls basketball: Warriors overcome slow start to dominate Columbia River
December 30, 2016
Prep girls basketball photo gallery: Warriors down Redmond in holiday tourney
December 29, 2016
Prep boys basketball: Warriors score 78-51 win over Ferndale in Terrace tourney
December 28, 2016
Girls Try Hockey For Free event set for Jan. 8
December 27, 2016
MORE STORIES
Have you seen Louie, lost in the 4800 block of 152nd Street Southwest?
December 31, 2016
Reminder: League of Women Voters to host Jan. 4 talk on state oil transport...
December 30, 2016
Sound Transit signs $1.99 billion loan agreement covering four light rail projects
December 24, 2016
Snohomish County named 2017 Top Sports Vacation Spot
December 23, 2016
Edmonds man wins Democrats’ top county position
December 20, 2016
Peterson selected vice chair of State Environment, Capital Budget committees
December 19, 2016
In memoriam: Dixie Beatrice Vernon Choyce
December 18, 2016
Sound Transit Citizen Oversight Panel seeks new member
December 17, 2016
Port Commission elects new officers, hears from Puget Sound Express on 2017 plans
December 14, 2016
Mayor visits Edmonds Noon Rotary for end-of-year wrap-up
December 13, 2016
Sponsored: Furnished Suite for Rent in Maplewood Neighborhood
December 10, 2016
Scene nearby: Farewell to Carl Zapora
December 8, 2016
