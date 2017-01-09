Monday, January 9, 2017

60-plus, a man and looking for love? Speed dating at Edmonds...

Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Edmonds Senior Center is inviting anyone 60 years or older to participate in a "Speed Dating for...
EVENT ALERT

Happening nearby: Native Plant Stewardship Program at Shoreline CC

Are you interested in learning about native plants and doing community ecological restoration? The Washington Native Plant Society, Central Puget Sound Chapter, is sponsoring...

PUBLIC SAFETY

Another expulsion at MTHS after student brings pellet gun to school

A student was emergency expelled from Mountlake Terrace High School Friday after bringing a pellet gun to campus. In a letter sent home to families...

GOVERNMENT

City Council to discuss fishing pier ownership, tree board appointments Tuesday

The Edmonds City Council during its Tuesday, Jan. 10 meeting will explore the idea of purchasing the Edmonds Fishing Pier from the Washington State...

COLUMNS

Edmonds Military Wire: ‘Patriots Day’ a must-see movie

Disaster will strike. On Jan. 13, 2017, the movie Patriots Day by Peter Berg, the director of "Lone Survivor" and "Deepwater Horizon," hits theaters --...

EDUCATION

Edmonds Driftwood Players offering college scholarships to theater students

Edmonds Driftwood Players, a nonprofit community theater, will award scholarships of $500-$3,500 each to deserving students for fall 2017. Scholarships can be used toward tuition...

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

‘Music at the Library’ continues in Edmonds, including opera event Jan....

Edmonds Sno-Isle Library, Edmonds Arts Commission, and the Friends of Edmonds Library are continuing their "Music at the Library" programs with the following events: Thursday,...

BUSINESS

State offers online resources for small businesses filing taxes in January

If you have a small business and file your state taxes just once a year, remembering what you need to do to complete your...

OPINION

Commentary: Time to stop trashing the ocean

I reside in Edmonds with my wife, Aena Burrell. I was born in Everett and raised for the majority of my life in the...

SPORTS

This Week in High School Sports: Jan. 8, 2017

Special guests on our weekly summary of Edmonds School District athletics: Dan Barhoum and Mustapha Sonko of the Meadowdale High School boys basketball team.

