African American Quilters exhibit now at Edmonds Library

A joint exhibit entitled “Something New, running through Dec. 14 at the Frances Anderson Center (700 Main St.) features quilts by members of the PNW African American Quilters.

Each artist was challenged to incorporate a “new” technique into their quilt. The Edmonds Arts Commission and the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation are presenting this exhibit, which may be viewed during building hours, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-9 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Pacific Northwest African American Quilters is a group of diverse quilters with strong, firmly planted roots throughout the Northwest. Founded in 1997 by Gwen Maxwell-Williams, they are dedicated to the preservation and sharing of the evolution of African American quilting. The visual art and skill of story quilting holds a long tradition that is recognized and appreciated in all communities.

See http://www.pnwaaq.com for the latest news about what is happening and view some of the member’s work. Their current membership of about 25 meets monthly.