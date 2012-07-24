Memorial service Saturday for 2012 Edmonds Citizen of Year Mary Van Meter

A memorial service will be held this Saturday, July 28, for Edmonds civic booster extraordinaire and 2012 Edmonds Citizen of the Year Mary Stuart Van Meter, who passed away July 6 after a long battle with cancer.

Her last public appearance, two days before she died, was to ride in the Edmonds Fourth of July parade, an honor reserved for the Citizen of the Year winner. “Her grandkids really wanted her to be in the parade and she gave it her all to the end,” said Snohomish County Historical Society Board President Bill Lambert, who nominated Ms. Van Meter for the award. “A very special lady.”

Ms. Van Meter was born to her parents Charles B. and Lois Stuart in Oklahoma City, Aug. 20, 1941. She went to Edgemere grade school, where she made lifelong friends, especially within her Brownie troop, and she was able to travel to Oklahoma City for the troop’s 65th reunion in March.

She attended Randolf Macon College and Oklahoma University, and worked for several Seattle companies as an accountant. After retiring, she began a long stint of volunteer work for a variety of non-profit organizations, including the museum, where she served on nearly every committee including membership and fundraising, helped found the Museum’s summer market and used her accounting background to oversee the finances.

Ms. Van Meter is survived by her husband of nearly 52 years, A.P. Van Meter; her three children, Diane Flach, Kristine Bowman and Michael Van Meter; five grandchildren, C.R. and Katy Peterson, Daniel Flach, and Jeremy and Abigail Van Meter; her brother John Stuart and her sister Ginny Hill.

Ms. Van Meter was “always helping others, uncomfortable taking the limelight, preferring to work in the background, quick with an idea to improve the Museum and Historical Society and the community of Edmonds, and generous and tireless with her time to get things done,” Lambert said. “And she always had a smile and was full of graciousness even as she battled her illness.”

The memorial service for Ms. Van Meter will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St.