Update on The Publishing Project: Kizzie Jones’s book hits Amazon Top 20

By Janette Turner

What’s the best way to launch a book? According to Emily Hill of A.V. Harrison Publishing, it is ideal to put a book into a review-gathering state on Amazon before the official launch date.

This week Kizzie Jones’s book, “How Dachshunds Came To Be: A Tall Tale About a Short Long Dog,” was put into pre-launch status with the release of an Amazon Kindle version. According to Hill, “(Jones’s) 30-page book-delight reached Top 20 ranking in Amazon’s eBook market by day two of its release. Calibrated hourly Amazon bases its book rankings on sales, a book’s favorable reviews, and traffic being driven by well-wishers to an author’s book pages on Amazon, demonstrated by ‘Likes’ campaigns.”

According to Jones, her book, illustrated by Scott Ward, is intended to foster “the values of honoring community and diversity, and working in collaboration.” The official launch party for the paper version of the book is set for Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m., in the Edmonds Library Plaza.