Update on The Publishing Project: Kizzie Jones’s book hits Amazon Top 20

What’s the best way to launch a book? According to Emily Hill of A.V. Harrison Publishing, it is ideal to put a book into a review-gathering state on Amazon before the official launch date.
This week Kizzie Jones’s book, “How Dachshunds Came To Be: A Tall Tale About a Short Long Dog,” was put into pre-launch status with the release of an Amazon Kindle version. According to Hill, “(Jones’s) 30-page book-delight reached Top 20 ranking in Amazon’s eBook market by day two of its release. Calibrated hourly Amazon bases its book rankings on sales, a book’s favorable reviews, and traffic being driven by well-wishers to an author’s book pages on Amazon, demonstrated by ‘Likes’ campaigns.”
According to Jones, her book, illustrated by Scott Ward, is intended to foster “the values of honoring community and diversity, and working in collaboration.” The official launch party for the paper version of the book is set for Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m., in the Edmonds Library Plaza.
What a special milestone in life. So many folks have the desire to write and to celebrate something they care about through their writing; you’ve accomplished that. Not without working at your writing skills, though. Special things happen, like the birth of a book, when inspiration meets preparation.
We are so looking forward to the event! The book is fabulous and we are excited to celebrate with you.
This is the most adorable children’s book I have seen in years! I had the pleasure of reading an Advanced copy to my grandchildren and they absolutely LOVED IT! They wanted me to read it to them over and over again! The writing is quick and sweet, the drawings beautiful. I plan to use copies as gifts for years to come!
Congratulations on the success of your new book. It is truly a work from the heart!
Great news! Been waiting with anticipation for this day. Dackel are the masters of the canine race!!
Congratulatons Kizzie!
I just love those pups! They leap right off the pages with their wonderful energy. The narrative and art work are engaging and transport us right to the beach. What beach lover could resist? I hope there is a sequal to this imaginative tall tale.
And dear friend Edythe, I have you to thank- you were the one to decree at the beginning of our Beach vacation, “Kizzie, our assignment this week is to write a TALL TALE!”
Kizzie and her short long dogs are great! I can’t wait to see the final product in hard copy. Kizzie is one very special woman with a heart of gold!
If you love dachshunds, you’ll love this book!,
This review is from: How Dachshunds Came To Be: A Tall Tale About a Short Long Dog
This lovingly crafted story with an original and whimsical surprise at the end will delight readers young and old and is a must for every little child’s book collection. Pre-schoolers especially will want to look at the colorful pictures and learn about the wide variety of interesting sea creatures over and over again.
How exciting! We will see you at your event on the 4th!
Every grandma needs to buy this book to share with a grandchild. My three-year-old Adam will be enjoying it with me soon–the ocean, the child, the sea creatures, the dachshunds! What’s not to love? And Scott’s art is perfect for the story. Thursday evening at the Plaza room at the library! Yes!
Kizzie has generously donated two of her books for our silent auction at the 13th Annual Halloween Howl at the Edmonds Off-Leash Area on October 7th! Great fun and auction items even if you don’t have a dog. The party start at 11 and costume judging is at 1 PM. Auction items are available to view and bid on throughout the day and you don’t have to be present to win on an item (just the highest bidder). Many local vendors giving out free advice or goodies…so come on down and Howl with us.