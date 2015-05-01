Welcome back, Edmonds Garden Market!

A simple truth of the season: Happiness is Opening Day of the Edmonds Garden Market.

Come join us on Saturday, May 2 at the corner of Bell Street and 5th Avenue between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., for our smaller spring market, featuring a fine gathering of local farmers, producers and artisans.

So many of our old farming friends will be there. Frog Song Farm, Collins Family Orchards, Sky Valley Farm, Martiny Livestock, Baustista Farm, Martin Family Orchards, and more will be joining us as the spring turns into summer. As far as our prepared foods, we are thrilled to welcome back long-time vendors like Deborah’s Pies, Pasteria Lucchese, Middle Fork Roasters, Blue Cottage Jams, Pete’s Perfect Toffee, Wilson Fish, Bubba’s Salsa and so many others.

This season we will also be welcoming back Flying Tomato Farm. Many of you know Neil for his delicious tomatoes and cucumbers, but did you know that he is now selling tomato plants? Come find him located right next to Phil’s Honey, with plenty of beautiful plants to choose from. Another farming friend who was greatly missed last season, Lopez Island Vineyards, returns with their locally-grown and produced wines and, hopefully, wine chocolates — simply delicious.

In addition to all these friends from the past, we also welcome Mirracole Morsels, who joined the Summer Market last season with their tasty gluten-free goodies. Be Well Farm, formally known as Mother Earth Organics, promises to bring fresh row crops for the spring season.

And then there are the amazing local crafters, from Dennis Cant Metal Art to Rick Bentley’s Cedar Furniture and more!

So stop by, pick up some mini donuts or a crepe for breakfast; some falafel or pizza for lunch or kettle corn or ice cream for snack; enjoy the sunshine and take some beautiful flowers home to celebrate the day.

See you at the market!

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager

The Edmonds Museum Garden Market is open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Saturday through June 13 in the Public Safety Complex parking lot at 5th and Bell. The larger Summer Market opens Saturday, June 20 and is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.