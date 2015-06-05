Have an instrument you can donate to Music4Life?

A reminder that June is “Music4Life Month,” as proclaimed by Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling at the Edmonds City Council meeting earlier this week. Music4Life is the Seattle-based non-profit that acquires “lovingly used” musical instruments from adults who no longer need them, gets them repaired and then provides them to participating public school districts, including Edmonds, for use by elementary-aged students of low-income families.

The program acquires used instruments from adults who understand that their highest and best use is to put them back into play. With adequate resources, Music4Life also buys new musical instruments for school districts.

“Summer is when we have to focus on getting used musical instruments repaired and ready-to-play so that students this fall can start to use them as soon as they are enrolled,” says Betty Woods, former President/CEO of Premera Blue Cross and current Governing Board Chair of Music4Life.“

“The reason this is so important is because research shows that students who participate in instrumental music programs tend to do better in math, science, history, literature, computer science, international languages, reading, writing and other academic disciplines,” Woods said.

“Our hope is that adults who know of Music4Life will donate their musical instruments to us now so we can get them repaired over the summertime. An instrument Donor Form must accompany the instrument is available for downloading on our website.”

Music4Life is supported in part by grants from the Hazel Miller Foundation, First Choice Health; 4Culture (the former Seattle-King County Arts Commission); the Knossos Foundation; various local Rotary and Kiwanis clubs; the Highline Schools Foundation; Nina McLemore LLC; as well as by the law firm of Garvey Schubert Barer; Seattle Symphony Orchestra, Cascade Symphony Orchestra, the Edmonds Center for the Arts, Kennelly Keys Music stores, Music & Arts stores, Hammond Ashley Violins in Issaquah, the Guitar Center stores and others.