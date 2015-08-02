Rubenkonig Planning and Landscape Architecture honored for Bellingham project

Edmonds-based Rubenkonig Planning and Landscape Architecture was part of a project team that recently received a Local Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement award for a Bellingham bike and pedestrian improvement project.

The award, presented by the American Society of Civil Engineers Seattle Section, was for the City of Bellingham’s 25th Street Bike and Pedestrian Improvements Project. In addition to Rubenkonig Planning and Landscape Architecture, the project team included Tuttle Engineering and Management, Osborn Consulting, GeoEngineers, Mariano & Associates Design and Northwest Environmental Consulting.

The project, along 25th Street and Douglas Avenue in south Bellingham, focused on corridor improvements aimed at increasing pedestrian and bicycle safety and corridor capacity, and improving stormwater collection.

Project elements included realigning roadways, installing separated sidewalks, creating designated bike lanes, building low-impact stormwater management facilities, installing street trees and ground cover, and providing safety features such as ADA-accessible crosswalks and shared-use paths with lighting.

The award was presented in late June in Seattle.