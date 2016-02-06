Meet the new business: Spruce Electric

As a service to the business community, My Edmonds News features new businesses opening in our area. If you want to be included, email advertising@myedmondsnews.com.

Business name: Spruce Electric

Products and/or services: Spruce provides electrical services to both residential and commercial customers. They specialize in service calls as well as remodels and new construction.

How long in business: Started in fall 2015.

Unique interesting features: After completing a five-year apprenticeship, Spruce Electric owner Brian Flaherty continued to work as a commercial and residential electrician for the past 20 years. He held the position of foreman for much of his career, before following his dream of starting his own business to provide customers with the quality work and professionalism they deserve. Moving from Seattle, Brian and his wife recently bought their first home in Edmonds and are loving getting to know and be a part of the community.

Contact information: Call 425-330-0027 or visit www.SpruceElectric.net