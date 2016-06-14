‘Luminous Forest’ installation now complete along 4th Avenue arts corridor

The installation of “Luminous Forest”, the interim art project by Seattle artist Iole Alessandrini was completed on Monday, June 13.

City of Edmonds Arts and Culture Manager Frances Chapin tells My Edmonds News, “ Unlike some art that shouldn’t be touched, this art can not only be touched – but it can and should be driven on.”

The composition of the exhibition by Alessadrini includes solar LED light elements embedded in the roadway between Daley and Main Sts.

“The interim project lights up at dusk to help enhance this unique 4th Avenue North neighborhood until the road is eventually redone,” explains Chapin.

The official dedication of the installation will take place in July in conjunction with events celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Edmonds Center for the Arts.