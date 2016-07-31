Ask the Edmonds Cop: Rules about two-way left-turn lanes
1938
Edmonds Police Sgt. Shane Hawley answers your public safety questions. This week: The rules regarding two-way left-turn lanes. Can you use them to bypass traffic? How soon can you enter them before turning?
Thank you Sgt, Hawley
What about motorists who pass a vehicle turning left by going on the right – where there is no lane marking or go around someone trying to park on a two lane street?
Thanks
That’s a good question Mr. Loos. I see that occur frequently on 76th Ave W north of the elementary school where there is lots of room to the right to safely pass a stopped vehicle.
Not the same, but related… at 4-way stops where the street is wide enough for two cars. Is it ok for a car to pull up next to the first vehicle stopped (for example, one going straight and one turning right) even though there is no marking for it. This happens all the time northbound 76th Ave at the 4-way stop in Perrinville.
We did tape a segment related to turning right at a four-way stop that will air next week. See if that answers your questions and if not, I’ll follow up with Sgt. Hawley. — Teresa
Here you go! This should answer both Mr. Loos and Mr. Shelton’s questions.
RCW 46.61.115
When overtaking on the right is permitted.
(1) The driver of a vehicle may overtake and pass upon the right of another vehicle only under the following conditions:
(a) When the vehicle overtaken is making or about to make a left turn;
(b) Upon a roadway with unobstructed pavement of sufficient width for two or more lines of vehicles moving lawfully in the direction being traveled by the overtaking vehicle.
(2) The driver of a vehicle may overtake and pass another vehicle upon the right only under conditions permitting such movement in safety. Such movement shall not be made by driving off the roadway.
Thank you, Sergeant McClure.
Thank you.
Hi Jack — that comment was directed to Jim Shelton. Sgt. Hawley is out of the office this week but Sgt. McClure said he will follow up on your question. — Teresa
This is left-turn related and hoping someone can shed some light on this …I travel north bound on 100th daily to travel to work. And almost daily, as I turn right onto 220th, if there is not a car going straight in the lane next to me, the car (or cars) turning left onto 220th will turn in front of me instead of yielding. This morning I was almost broadsided and the driver had to go into the oncoming lane of 220th to avoid a collision. A few weeks back, one car successfully made the left turn before me but the vehicle behind them nearly hit me. Has the city ever considered making that a protected turn only or is there anything else that can be done to possibly make this a safer intersection? The other consideration is that folks turning left onto 220th also sometimes have to wait through two cycles due to the heavy flow of traffic on 100th.
Charlotte – My understanding is that the cars turning left onto 220th should yield for you. I would love to see turn arrows be added to all sides of that intersection (but especially for those traveling on 100th and need to turn left or right onto 220th). I rarely turn left onto 220th but when I do I yield for both oncoming and those turning right onto 220th and then proceed with my left turn.
Hi Charlotte,
You are correct. You have the right of way, making the right turn you are describing. The cars making a left turn onto 220th ST SW need to yield the right of way to all oncoming traffic.
We did film one other segment which should air soon. It is about all manner of turns.
I have passed your concerns onto our traffic unit.
As a side note to the viewers. Apparently I have not written a traffic infraction in a while. In one of the segments, I incorrectly said the minimum penalty for most infractions was $124. That increased to $136. Trust me, I have heard all about it from my co-workers….
This 100th & 220th intersection is dangerous due to the facts mentioned by Charlotte. I had the same thing happen to me last Friday except the young lady who was southbound and made the quick left turn practically ran into me and did not even blink. It was as if she felt she had some kind of ‘right of way’. There should at least be a sign at that light stating; “Yield to oncoming traffic” or “Left turn only after oncoming traffic clears”. Also, turning arrows on the lights would be great. Northbound vehicles wanting to turn Right could also have a turn arrow on the light that would allow them to turn when other traffic is waiting at the light. There are 2 other terrible areas along 100th that really need addressed since Folks do not seem to understand what yielding means. The first is on 100th just North of Edmonds Way/SR104. There is a right hand lane that was no doubt intended for Customers of PCC (or the former Albertsons) to pull into before merging into the through lane. The law says that those lanes are to “yield to through traffic”, not “force your way into through traffic”. There is always someone trying to use that lane to get ahead of others and forcing their way in. I cannot count how many times I have been so close to an accident there as well as watching other law abiding drivers deal with the same situation. It seems like a pretty simple solution would be to install a “yield to through traffic” sign there so Folks understand how merging works. The other spot is at the 100th (maybe 9th at this point) and Walnut St. 4 way stop. For some reason, lines were painted there last year creating another lane next to the curb. I assume that lane was created to allow Folks to be able to turn right without having to wait for the vehicles that are going straight to get through the intersection however, what it has created is a lane that Folks use to bypass through traffic. They pass the cars going straight and then make a quick stop and go straight through causing confusion to other drivers in all other directions. If these lanes were created for right turns (which is very helpful by the way) they should be marked as “Right turn only” lanes. These are simple things that could be done to help eliminate confusion as well as road rage and make driving on this street safer for everyone.
Joe H.
I believe Sgt. Hawley touches upon the 9th/Walnut intersection in the above video. I believe there was also an MEN article about it shortly after the right hand lanes were created. I think the intent was for traffic not to bottleneck at that intersection. I tend to avoid that intersection.
As for 220th & 9th/100th, turn arrows would be great.
On Highway 99 you frequently see delivery trucks using the middle left-hand turn lane for parking as they offload cargo. Several times I have encountered large auto carriers offloading new cars in the left hand turning lane. Once it was after dark and the truck driver was working alongside the trailer unhooking cars. As I came by in the near lane I didn’t see him until the last second and missed him by about a foot. Can commercial vehicles use this lane for such purposes? Thanks!