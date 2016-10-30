Edmonds City Council to hold 3 public hearings; revisit salary increase for mayor

The Edmonds City Council will hold three public hearings at its Tuesday, Nov. 1 meeting:

– on an application from Westgate Chapel requesting vacation of approximately 375 feet of right-of-way located adjacent to church property along Edmonds Way;

– on the city’s draft 2017-2022 Capital Facilities Plan/Capital Improvement Program; and

– on a proposed increase in traffic impact fees charged to developers of new construction to mitigate traffic impacts those projects will cause

The council will also continue to discuss, during the study session portion of the meeting, whether it should increase salaries for the mayor and city councilmembers. That issue was first raised during the Sept. 20 council meeting, but councilmembers agreed that more information was needed before any decisions could be made.

The Capital Facilities Plan, updated annually, identifies capital projects for at least the next six years that support the city’s Comprehensive Plan. It contains a list of projects aimed at accommodating the city’s projected population growth in accordance with the Growth Management Act. The Capital Improvement Program is a budgeting tool that includes capital and maintenance projects, tying those projects to the various city funds and revenues.

Regarding traffic impact fees, staff is recommending that those increase significantly — from $1,050 per trip to $5,530 per trip, stating that it better offsets the cost of traffic congestion generated by development. Under the staff proposal, the increase would be phased in over three years.

Also on the council agenda:

– Presentation of the Washington State Department of Transportation 2016 Award of Excellence for the Five Corners Roundabout Project.

– The last of the city’s department-specific presentations on the 2017 budget. Scheduled to be discussed are police, the city clerk, the mayor’s office and city council, finance and information services, and non-departmental.

The regular council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. Prior to that meeting, at 6:20 p.m., the council will meet in executive session to discuss labor negotiations and potential litigation. You can see the complete agenda for the regular meeting here.