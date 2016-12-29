Artfully Edmonds: ‘Happy New Year’ from the Edmonds arts scene

As a new year begins, what can be said about 2016?

For the Edmonds arts and events scene, it’s been a very good year.

Recapping the last 12 months, we’ve seen inaugurations of such events as the Chamber’s Clam Chowder Cook-off, Unclad: The Fine Art of the Figure, The Creative Age Festival and installation of “Brackett’s Beard and Mustache” contest into the 4th of July festivities, plus My Edmonds News and Friends’ Thursday Trivia at Taki Tiki. Last summer Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) Cabaret Film Series launched with a showing of American Graffiti and has expanded to pre-show partying with live music.

Pink Martini appeared on the ECA stage, as did the Vienna Choir, Bruce Hornsby and Dr. John along with many other world-class headliners.

And let’s not overlook community initiatives. The year 2017 will bring fresh news from Art Start Northwest. With the purchase of the site long held by MarVel Marble at 2nd and Main, we are told by local businesswomen Mary Olsen and Tracy Felix that the community can expect a working art facility, able to provide low- or no-cost art instruction to children and young adults unable to afford such instruction in the Puget Sound area – and much more!

In 2016, one of our anchor art spots, Zinc Art + Objects, expanded to Seattle’s Pioneer Square –under the banner Zinc Contemporary. And sadly one of our more popular galleries, Dragonfire Neighborhood Gallery, closed its doors.

So, 2016 deserves a round of applause as it leaves the stage and we usher in the “happenings” of 2017. We’ve been assured that the Chamber’s Clam Chowder Cook-off will return in February, Unclad: The Fine Art of the Figure is booked at Edmonds Yacht Club in March, and the community is already chatting about the expansion of The Creative Age Festival weekend. Assuredly even more events will be added to Edmonds’ art scene as 2017 progresses.

On the ECA stage we can look forward to arrival of the Indigo Girls, the Irish Rovers, the Aaron Neville Duo, Arlo Guthrie and many other brilliant artists who will light up the stage. Right now would be the best time to pick up your set of tickets to those perennial “Sell Out Alert!” events.

The ECA online box office is at this link.

Why cover the Edmonds’ art scene? Reader’s interest in what is happening on Edmonds’ stages and in our galleries answers that question.

Artfully Edmonds received over 68,000 views in 2016. News and updates of the Edmonds Arts Festival led reader interest with 1,730 views, followed by the Fourth of July event line-ups (1,686 views); the column that led with Into the Woods last summer received 1,659 views.

So, raise a toast to Edmonds’ arts; and here’s wishing everyone “Happy New Year!”

– – – –

Saturday, Dec. 31

9 p.m.

New Year’s Bash at

The Loft

515 Main St.

“Celebrate New Year’s Eve with us!” invite the owners and staff at one of downtown Edmonds’ most sophisticated live music night spots.

According to The Loft Facebook page, admission to this Bash! includes a four-course dinner, champagne toast, party favors, live Dj and lots of fun!

For reservations, you’re invited to call 425-640-5000.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sunday, Jan. 1

8 p.m.

Just One Look

A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt

Tulalip Casino

Canoes Cabaret

10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Marysville

Northbound? Linda Ronstadt tribute artist Holly Aprecio will be performing in Marysville this weekend. If you miss hearing oldies like “Just One Look,” “Tracks of My Tears,” “You’re No Good” and other songs in the progression of love – Marysville Tulalip Casino is the place to be.

Holly is backed by band members Arny Bailey (vocals and multi-instrumentalist), who has appeared with Styx and Journey tribute bands; Marc Montagnino (drums), whom you’ve seen with Beyond the Fringe plus WingsNThings: The Music of Paul McCartney; Norm Peterson (keyboards), well-known in Seattle’s blues circuit; Martin Rush, who plays bass and is also a member of Black Velvet 4; and Karl Haug, who plays guitar for Holly.

Event information and ticket links are at this site.

~ ~ ~ ~

Exhibit Opens

Monday, Jan. 2

Gallery North, located at 401 Main St., announces In With the New, an exhibit highlighting the work of artists who were juried in as new members of the gallery during 2016.

The exhibit features painters Laura Ackerman and Lena Leitzke. Both are accomplished artists who are new to the gallery this year but are in no way new to art.

Ackerman started as a cartoonist and moved into careers in textile design, graphic and web development, illustration, and instruction in digital imaging.

Leitzke works in oils, acrylics, and oil pastels, and includes everything from miniature to large-scale works. Her work is in collections in London, Paris, and throughout the United States.

– – – –

Gallery North also announces the opening of registration for its annual juried Small Works Show, and invites artists to enter this show. Registration opens January 2nd and continues through the submission deadline of 6 p.m. on Feb. 7.

This popular juried art exhibition will be on display at Gallery North in downtown Edmonds from March 1-30.

~ ~ ~ ~

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, Jan. 7

8 p.m.

Edmonds Community College

Black Box Theatre ~ Mukilteo Hall

20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood

Teens and young adults! Need date ideas?

Saturday nights from Jan. 7 through Feb. 11, join Unexpected Productions at the Black Box Theatre as improvisers enter the ultimate game of improv comedy!

Each week “impro-ivors” who survive the previous round face audience-inspired challenges leading to tribal council and impending elimination. Who will be the ultimate “impro-vivor”?

Do the click! click! here for ticket and show information.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, Jan. 13

8 p.m.

Driftwood Players

950 Main St.

Professor Roth’s Will

Playwright Joe Starzyk

A 1979 graduate of Chicago’s Shimer College, playwright Joe Starzyk brings his play, Professor Roth’s Will to the Wade James Theatre for its west coast premier under the TIPs banner.

Driftwood Players’ Theatre of Intriguing Possibilities has chosen the play, which focuses on the reaction of four adult children upon the death of their father.

We were able to pick up Starzyk’s bio from National New Play Network: He studied Playwriting in Oxford, England and from there went on to write 10 full-length and dozens of short plays.

His play, Wedding Secrets, was the winner of the 2012 Mclaren Comedy Playwriting Award, a 2014 Perry Award and a 4 STAR awards. One of his dark comedy’s, A Grand Night For Murder is one of the winning plays in the NKU Yes Festival.

Tickets for Professor Roth’s Will are available now by calling the Driftwood box office, 425.774.9600 or going online to this online link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, Jan. 14

7 p.m.

The Sno-King Folk Dance International Club birthday celebration details are reported at this link!

~ ~ ~ ~

Thursday, Jan. 19

7:30 p.m.

Sold Out!

Indigo Girls

Edmonds Center for the Arts

As the first Edmonds media outlet to alert you to Indigo Girls’ appearance, we led the news with a “Sell Out Alert”. And, tickets went fast!

Bookmark My Edmonds News which publishes news and alerts daily as they happen and don’t miss out on the world-class line up that Edmonds’ arts scene offers.

~ ~ ~ ~

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, Jan. 20

7:30 p.m.

Ukraine!

Kvartal 95

Straight in from Miami, then on to San Francisco!

Kvartal 95, described as “an unstoppable machine producing comedy and entertainment content, investing in new cutting-edge formats and gathering the best talents around,” has booked the ECA in order to show us why Forbes Magazine selects this troupe for the list of “Most successful showbiz companies in Ukraine”.

Co-founder and creative producer of Kvartal 95, Vladimir Zelensky says, “Our ambitious objective is to make the world a better place, a kinder and more joyful place with help of those tools that we have – humor and creativity. We are moving towards this goal, trying to conquer the whole world, of course!”

Tickets for this show are available through the Kvartal 95 official website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Wednesday, Jan. 25

7:30 p.m.

Sell Out Alert!

Peking Acrobats

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

Masters of agility and grace, the Peking Acrobats push the envelope of human possibility.

Take your family to see the Peking Acrobats perform daring maneuvers atop a precarious pagoda of chairs – without leaving Edmonds!

This show will be an extravaganza of trick-cycling, precision tumbling, somersaulting and gymnastics.

Tickets are available through the ECA online box office or by calling 425.275.9595.

~ ~ ~ ~

Good Morning!

Saturday, Jan. 28

10 a.m.

ECA’s Saturday Matinees

Show Boat (1951 release)

Does a cinematic cruise down the Mississippi river on the Cotton Blossom showboat sound like the perfect getaway? Then what the ECA has in mind for its upcoming Saturday matinee will appeal to you!

Plus, the film showing of Show Boat will feature a live opening act by Barclay Shelton Dance Centre.

About the film

Academy Award-nominated musical Show Boat features Ava Gardner, Kathryn Grayson and Howard Keel, and tells the classic story of the daughter of a riverboat captain who falls in love with a charming gambler.

This segment of the Saturday Matinee series is developed as part of ECA’s Dementia-Inclusive Series, working in partnership with Elderwise (www.elderwise.org). The ECA staff has designed film events with accessibility for people with memory loss as a priority.

The mission of ECA’s Dementia-Inclusive Series is to create opportunities for individuals with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia and their care partners to connect and experience joy through the arts.

Tickets to Show Boat are $10/$2 Arts for Everyone for low-income families and older adults. Purchase tickets online at www.ec4arts.org, by phone at 425.275.9595, or in person at 410 4th Ave N.

Arts for Everyone tickets are available by phone or in-person only – not available through the ECA online ticket link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Good Evening!

Saturday, Jan. 28

7:30 p.m.

Basie Bash: New York,

A Tribute to the work of Count Basie

With a pairing of Miles Davis’ pieces

According to SRJO co-artistic director Michael Brockman, “This concert contains some of the most compelling and highly entertaining jazz music ever written.”

His counterpart, Clarence Acox adds, “The pairing of Basie’s earliest works along side the more modern pieces from Miles Ahead is an astounding reminder that the art of jazz is evolving and thriving right before our eyes.”

The concert showcases Count Basie’s early work from New York in the heyday of swing dancing, with numerous hits from the Basie band’s first years in the national spotlight (1937-1939) that were famously recorded for the Decca label. Titles include Oh Lady Be Good, Jumpin’ at the Woodside, One O’clock Jump, Shorty George, Doggin’ Around, Jive at Five and Roseland Shuffle.

In addition, the concert features more a recently composed masterpieces, recorded by the great Miles Davis on his 1957 album, Miles Ahead.

SRJO Members

Now celebrating its 22nd concert season, SRJO includes many of the region’s best-loved jazz soloists and band leaders: Besides Brockman and Acox the orchestra is comprised of trumpeters Jay Thomas and Thomas Marriott; bassist Phil Sparks; saxophonists Mark Taylor, Bill Ramsay, Travis Ranney, and Alex Dugdale; trombonists Dan Marcus, Scott Brown, and Bill Anthony, guitarist Milo Petersen and pianist Randy Halberstadt.

The ensemble is the recipient of numerous awards, including Golden Ear awards from Earshot Jazz for “Best Acoustic Jazz Group” and twice for “Concert of the Year,” and two “Starlight Awards” from the Kirkland Performance Center.

For more information about the SRJO, visit srjo.org .

Tickets are available through SRJO online at srjo.org or by calling 206-523-6159, and also through Edmonds Center for the Arts at www.edmondscenterforthearts.org or 425- 275-9595.

~ ~ ~ ~

Kids! Free!

Saturday, Feb. 4

9:30 a.m.

Kidstock 2017

Put a “save the date” on Saturday, Feb. 4 when you open that fresh 2017 family calendar because that’s Kidstock! day at Edmonds Center for the Arts (410 4th Ave. N.)

Kidstock! is the free, ECA annual family event that features musical performances, theatre, arts education workshops, and activities for kids.

Main Stage line-up:

9:45-10:30 a.m.

The Not-Its!

11-11:45 a.m.

Book-It Repertory Theatre’s

Last Stop on Market Street

12:15-1 p.m.

Morning Star Cultural Center

1:30-2:15 p.m.

Seattle Women’s

Steel Pan Project

2:45-3:30 p.m.

Recess Monkey

NOTE: Although Kidstock is free, kids and their families must pre-register online or through the ECA Box Office at 425-275-9595 for this very special event.



– By Emily Hill