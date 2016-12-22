Artfully Edmonds: ‘Twas the (busy) week before Christmas

Just a few more days of pre-Christmas partying before the marquee lights at Edmonds’ arts venues begin to dim, the confetti is swept up and performers, artists, and musicians head toward home to celebrate the season with their families.

If this week’s lineup of shows is any indication, performers seem willing to make it a spectacular art news week as this showcase of a little city shows off its holiday style.

But even after Christmas Day, lights in store windows will still sparkle, boisterous friends will still meet in Edmonds’ restaurants and bars, galleries and shops . . . and these spectacular events will capture the joy and excitement of living in Edmonds – an arts destination!

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, Dec. 23

7 p.m.

Holidays in TangleTown

Tangle Town Trio

Historic Edmonds Opera House (Masonic Temple)

515 Dayton St.

Imagine Christmas 100 years ago, just six or seven years after Allen Yost built an opera house that brought in arts and music patrons from all points surrounding Edmonds. In 1916, the ladies would have been dressed similar to the depictions above and a lucky few of the celebrants for the Christmas season opera would arrive by car.

In a nostalgic mood to match the history of their setting, TangleTown Trio members Sarah Mattox (mezzo-soprano); Jo Nardolillo (violinist); and Judith Cohen (pianist) take us back to Christmas past with music, song and stories.

Tickets to what promises to be a charming look at Christmas past are being sold at this link.

~ ~ ~ ~

~ ~ ~ ~

Monday, Dec. 26 at 5 p.m., the “Chanukah Celebration and Fire Show” will be held at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W.

Featuring a grand menorah lighting, face painting, fire show, Chanukah doughnuts and chocolate gelt, with remarks by Mayor Nicola Smith, Police Chief Tom Davis.

~ ~ ~ ~

Wednesday, Dec. 28

8 p.m.

A fun benefit!

Holiday Extravaganza

Driftwood Players

950 Main St.

The Holiday Extravaganza featuring Driftwood’s current and former Teen Troupe students is a great way to entertain guests who are staying through the holiday week.

A Lauren Ruhl production with music direction by Mark Press “extravaganza” is just the right descriptor for this nicely-priced entertainment event. My Edmonds News offers more information about what will be featured in the Holiday Extravaganza program here.

Tickets are just $10 each and all ticket sales will support the education programs at Edmonds Driftwood Players.

~ ~ ~ ~

Wanted!

The Phoenix Theatre (TPT)

9673 Firdale Ave.

The Phoenix Theatre is putting out an all-points bulletin for someone who looks like veteran actor and member of the TPT Company, Michael Gene McFadden.

They’re not looking for McFadden, per se. We all know that he is on the boards rehearsing his lines for the comedy theatre’s upcoming production, Last Romance by Joe DePietro.

Directed by Eric Lewis the production opens on Feb. 10 with our Mr. McFadden playing the lead role as “Ralph,” a courtly gentleman who “takes a different course on his daily walk – one that leads to a second chance at love,” as the synopsis goes.

But how will audiences know what Ralph’s first chance at love was like unless we have a younger Ralph?

So! Study the above photo carefully, and if you – or someone you know – can pass as a (slightly younger) suave and dapper ladies’ man, contact The Phoenix – quick!

Managing director Debra Rich Gettleman is standing by at email address phoenixtheatreinfo@gmail.com or call the theatre at 206-553-2000 for audition details.

~ ~ ~ ~

Gifts of Performance and Art

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

Edmonds’ premier arts and performance venue invites last-minute gift shoppers to give the gift of live theatre and performing arts with the purchase of an ECA gift certificate.

Choose from these popular event features:

ECA Presented Events

ECA Film Cabaret Series

ECA Saturday Matinees

Click here to purchase an ECA gift certificate

Edmonds Center for the Arts Box Office can be reached by calling 425-275-9595, or go online to www.ec4arts.org

– – – –

Gallery North

401 Main St.

Gallery North is an artist-run fine art gallery in downtown Edmonds, exclusively representing the work of local artists. This month, the gallery’s artists have created items perfect for gift giving – everything from hostess gifts, art calendars, seasonally-themed cards, and ornaments to fine

– – – –

Cascadia Art Museum

190 Sunset Ave.

The Cascadia Store is having one final holiday sale on Dec. 23! Finish off your holiday shopping and save 10 percent on all merchandise, with a 20 percent discount for members. Our store has a wonderful selection of hand-made jewelry, ceramics and artwork as well as outstanding local treasures.

– – – –

Artfully Edmonds has been trying to come up with a way to celebrate the passing of the shortest day of the year – which signals that spring and summer is on its way, in relative terms.

We received inspiration from Here Comes Summer by local artist MT Peters, who is now showing at the Walnut Street Café (410 Walnut St.) and was introduced to us by Karen Shiveley, local arts and music enthusiast.

But before we lose ourselves to summer, let’s take a look at what’s in store for our remaining winter months, beginning with January.

~ ~ ~ ~

January’s Arts and Events

Sunday, Jan. 1

1 p.m.

Polar Bear Plunge

Edmonds Uplift Society

The Art of the Plunge!

Members of the Edmonds’ Uplift Society will gather on New Year’s Day (Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.) as is tradition, to do what they do best: whip off their beach blankets, robes, or overcoats, and dive into the chilly waters off Brackett’s Landing beach, just north of the Edmonds ferry terminal — screaming, squealing and splashing all the while.

Expect members to make the daring dash toward the water’s edge in costumes, swim jammies and maybe even Santa suits. It’s one of those local events one has to see to believe.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, Jan. 7

9 p.m.

Persian pop singer Ehsan Kajeh Amiri will be performing in January at Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Khajeh Amiri is the son of Persian traditional music singer Iraj Hossein Khajeh Amiri and also performed at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Persian pop music (also known as Iranian pop music or Parsipop) refers to pop music with songs in the Persian language or other regional languages of Iran and Afghanistan.

Kajeh Amiri performs the music that has made him famous in this YouTube video. He tours globally and recently performed in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Tickets for Ehsan Kajeh Amiri’s Edmonds performance are available through the ECA ticket office 425-275-9595 or through the center’s online box office.

~ ~ ~ ~

Monday, Jan. 9

7:30 p.m.

Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO)

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

Reserve an evening in January to hear CSO at its best, performing an enchanting selection of classical music under the banner, Pathetique, with music director Michael Miropolsky leading the orchestra.

Featured artist

Jeffrey Fair, principal horn (Charles Simonyi Chair) with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra will perform Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 3 K. 447 in E Flat Major. Among his many achievements, Fair also performs as Principal Horn of the Seattle Opera. He has appeared regularly at the Seattle Chamber Music Festival and recently presented world premieres by Gerard Schwarz and Lawrence Dillon. Fair is on the faculty at the University of Washington and is responsible for instruction of all horn students.

Other Program highlights

Mosolov ~ The Iron Foundry op. 19,

Saent Sans ~ Morceau de Concert op. 94 for Horn & Orchestra

Tchailkovsky ~ Symphony No. 6, op. 74 in B Minor (Pathetique)

Tickets are available online at this link or through the ECA box office at 425-275-9595.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, Jan. 13

8 p.m.

Professor Roth’s Will

By Joe Starzyk

Driftwood Players at

Wade James Theatre

950 Main St.

A TIPS Production

Driftwood’s Theatre of Intriguing Possibilities presents Professor Roth’s Will by Joe Starzyk.

This drama premiered in 2009 at Sand Lake Center for the Arts in New York with this synopsis: This is a drama about four estranged siblings gathering for the reading of their emotionally distant father’s will. The reading of the will triggers old family dynamics; and a roller coaster ride of dysfunctional behavior ensues.”

As the siblings come face to face with their dysfunctional past and experience varying degrees of anguish and relief brought on by their father’s passing, will they ultimately find peace after all the years of difficult relationships?

Tickets are selling now at the Driftwood’s online box office.

~ ~ ~ ~

Wednesday, Jan. 18

7:30 p.m.

Soundsation Jazz Choir

Black Box Theater

Edmonds Community College

20000 68th Ave. W.

The jazz choir’s Artist-In-Residence Concert will feature jazz recording artist Darmon Meader, who will perform with Soundsation and the Edmonds CC Jazz Band in January.

Recognized in both the jazz vocal and instrumental worlds, Meader also specializes as a vocalist, arranger and saxophonist. He has achieved international recognition as the founder, musical director, chief arranger, composer, producer, saxophonist and vocalist with New York Voices.

Soundsation

Over the years, Soundsation graduates have gone on to become leaders in vocal jazz education and professional performance, including in groups such as the Four Freshmen, the Ritz, the Glenn Miller Orchestra, and others.

Tickets for this show are available through this online ticket outlet.

~ ~ ~ ~

Thursday, Jan. 19

New Exhibit Coming Soon!

Northwest Social Realism and the American Scene: 1930-1950

Cascadia Art Museum

190 Sunset Ave.

Northwest Social Realism and the American Scene: 1930-1950 focuses on Northwest artists and their depictions of scenes of everyday life in the Northwest. Many of the works will reflect the industrial, political and social aspects of the Great Depression and WWII period.

Artists include Yvonne Twining Humber, Kenneth Callahan, Pieter van Dalen, Fay Chong and Abe Blashko.

Your Cascadia Art Museum membership hasn’t lapsed, has it? Take advantage of members-only receptions, receive two guest passes each year, and many other benefits outlined on the CAM membership page, which allows you to renew your membership in the comfort of your own home from this link.

— By Emily Hill

Emily Hill is the author of two novels and a short story collection. Emily is retired from a career in public information and news media relations. If you would like your event listed, or featured, in Artfully Edmonds, Emily invites you to contact her at myedmondsnews@gmail.com.