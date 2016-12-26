Christmas village a growing tradition for Edmonds family

1 of 9

It all started in 1962 with a single-boxed Christmas village set, which Evelyn Anderson put together for a holiday display in her Seattle home. Each year, the village grew to include more sets and more boxes, with the expanding display of lighted buildings and outdoor winter scenes.

“It just grew and grew and grew and grew,” recalled Evelyn’s daughter, Patty Anderson, of Edmonds.

And when Evelyn moved to Edmonds in 1983, the village came with her. And as more pieces were added, the display covered the entire living room of her Westgate neighborhood home.

Patty and her two sisters — Sheila and Yvonda — now pitch in with set up and maintenance, assisted by long-time family friend Todd Taylor and Evelyn’s grandson, Mike.

“Everything has its box and we had to build a closet to store it all,” said Patty, whose job is bring the hundreds of boxes out of the closet each year in preparation for the yearly display. Sheila Anderson is in charge of putting the display together, which sits on a platform made of plywood and two dining room tables. A network of electrical cords and power strips sit underneath the tables, and there are several strategically placed holes that allow Sheila to crawl under the display and then stand in the middle to work. When the entire display is completed, each hole is covered by a section of an already-finished village set.

Yvonda helps with repairs, while Taylor is described as the “electrical guru” who ensures the lights stay lit and all the moving parts — including a train, a trolley, a ferris wheel, ice skaters, a gondola and a ski chair lift — stay in motion. Evelyn herself, now 84, still puts in all the street lights herself.

The village display — which is visible from the street and can be seen through the home’s large picture window — has continued to draw visitors from the neighborhood annually — except for a five-year period after Evelyn was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer. Following that diagnosis 10 years ago, the daughters were able to manage just a small display in the window as they helped their mother through years of treatment and recovery. But as Evelyn’s health improved, the village returned.

“Look at her now — she looks great,” Patty said of her mother, a former switchboard operator for the downtown Seattle Bon Marche store. “That’s all she wants for Christmas — is for her village to be up every year.”

The village is usually ready by Thanksgiving, but this year the family got a late start due to a variety of scheduling conflicts, and were adding the finishing touches on Christmas Day. As a result, it will be up until February, Patty said.

Grandson Mike recalled as a child bringing his entire class from nearby Sherwood Elementary on a field trip to visit the village. “One of Mike’s classmates came back to see it with his own kids,” Evelyn said.

All are welcome to stop by and see Anderson Village, which operates from 4-10 p.m. most evenings in the 700 block of 15th Avenue Southwest in Edmonds’ Westgate neighborhood.

— Story and photos by Teresa Wippel