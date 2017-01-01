City of Edmonds accepting submissions for 2017 Concerts in Park bands

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission is accepting submissions from local and regional bands to perform at the 2017 Concerts in the Parks series. The deadline to apply is Jan. 5.

Concerts are held on Sunday afternoons, 3-4 p.m., City Park in July and August. It is an outdoor venue with a covered pavilion for the performers. Sound system and technician provided. In addition, concerts may also be scheduled in a smaller park venue in downtown Edmonds during the week on Tuesdays at noon and Thursdays 5-6:30 pm.

To apply, submit the following by Jan. 5:

-Letter of interest with name and contact information (phone, mailing address and email)

-Promotional material

-Music samples (CDs should be clearly labeled)

Mail to:

Edmonds Arts Commission

Concert Coordinator

700 Main St.

Edmonds, WA 98020

Or email to eac@edmondswa.gov.

All requested materials must be received no later than Jan. 5, 2017. Review begins in early January. Applicants will be contacted only if they are asked to be on the schedule.

For further information, call the Edmonds Arts Commission Office at 425-771-0228.