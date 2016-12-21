City turns over historical documents to Edmonds Museum

254
0
1 of 3
The collection includes numerous original documents from real estate transactions in which the Edmonds School District acquired property for school buildings, including this one from Kittie Peabody dating from 1935.
Mayor Dave Earling officially turns over the documents to Edmonds Historical Museum Director Caitlin Kelly.
Earling and Cultural Services Manager Frances Chapin look over the documents prior to turning them over to the Museum.

Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling visited the Edmonds Historical Museum Wednesday morning to officially turn over the treasure trove of source documents from Edmonds’ past to the Museum. (See My Edmonds News article here.)

“I am really looking forward to examining these myself,” Earling said. “Just to hold an original document that George Brackett had actually taken pen and ink and signed is such a thrill.”

Museum collections manager Brianna Brenner will catalog the documents and enter them into the Museum database. Museum Director Caitlin Kelly plans to put them on public display as part of the upcoming Edmonds in Focus exhibit, due to open Feb. 4, 2017.

— Photos by Larry Vogel

LEAVE A REPLY