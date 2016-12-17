Commentary: Veterans shouldn’t be sleeping in their cars

We at Operation Military Family Cares strongly advocate the value our military and veteran families bring to the marketplace and our communities. However, we cannot ignore the effects of war and the physical and psychological hardships that many cannot overcome.

Our veterans suffer from higher rates of unemployment, divorce, addictions and incarcerations. Homelessness continues to inflict our veterans. Currently there are nearly 50,000 homeless veterans. But astoundingly, nearly 1.4 million are at risk for homelessness.

Some of these who are at-risk are those who are attending college.

Recently, while working with the vet denters at our local colleges, we learned of student Veterans who are forced to sleep in their cars. This is not right.

Operation Military Family Cares has developed an Emergency Assistance program that helps these student Veterans get back on their feet and into a stable housing situation, allowing them to continue their education and successfully enter the workforce.

They stood up, raised their hand and said: “send me, I’ll go.” Now, it’s our turn to stand up and serve them in their time of greatest need.

As a 501 (c) 3, we rely on funds from individual donors. It allows us to carry on with the programs that are vital to ensure our deserving Veterans receive the care they need.

We need your help to raise $10,000 to fund this Emergency Assistance program. Please consider a gift of $25, $50, or $100 per month to help us combat this deplorable situation. Of course, a gift of any amount would be highly appreciated.

PS: Help us change the conversation. Our veterans and their families are not America’s liability…they are America’s solution! But sometimes even the best of us need a hand up. That’s why we work tirelessly to provide the pathways they need to succeed.

— By Michael Schindler