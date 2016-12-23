Community Transit bus schedule for Christmas, New Year’s

Community Transit will operate a standard Sunday bus schedule on Sunday, Dec. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 1. Community Transit will also run on a Sunday bus schedule on Monday, Dec. 26 (Christmas Day observed). There will be no commuter service to downtown Seattle or the University of Washington on that day.

On Monday, Jan. 2 (New Year’s Day observed), Community Transit will run a reduced service schedule. Local routes will be on a Sunday schedule, but the agency will also run commuter Routes 402, 413, and 421 to downtown Seattle on their regular weekday schedules. All other commuter routes to downtown Seattle and UW will not operate that day.

Customer service phone lines and the RideStore will be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Sound Transit Route 512 will operate on a Sunday schedule on Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1-2.

All Community Transit buses will be on a regular Saturday schedule Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, and Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve.