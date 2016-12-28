Do you recognize this puppy, stolen from PAWS shelter?



A puppy was reportedly stolen from PAWS animal shelter on Dec. 23.

A local mother said she and her daughter were all set to adopt the dog, Sophie, but when they arrived to get her, she was gone.

“Sophie is so tiny and we are concerned that someone who stole her does not have the means to care for her,” Kellie Cooper, a member of the family that was supposed to adopt Sophie, said. “My daughter and the whole family is heartbroken.”

Sophie is a two-month old Dachshund/Chihuahua mix. She is white with brown spots. At the time she was taken, she weighed about two-and-a-half pounds. She is spayed and microchipped with the microchip number 982000409225070.

If you recognize her and know where she is, you are asked to call PAWS at 425-787-2500, extension 822, or the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.