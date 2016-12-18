DSHS Mobile Community Services Office coming to Edmonds Dec. 28

The Washington State Department of Health Services Mobile Community Service Office will visit Edmonds Lutheran Church from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Division of Child Support staff will be available to assist community members with their case or answer questions.

At this event, you can apply for cash assistance, basic food assistance and medical assistance. You can also drop off paperwork, complete an Eligibility Review, Mid-Certification Review or make changes to an existing case.

The visit will occur just prior to the weekly free community dinner provided through Annie’s Kitchen at Edmonds Lutheran Church. The location is 23525 84th Ave. W., Edmonds.