Edmonds CC art gallery features ‘A Work in Progress’ by C. Davida Ingram

Edmonds Community College’s art gallery this winter features “A Work in Progress” by C. Davida Ingram.

The exhibit, running from Jan. 3 through March 13, is a collection of Ingram’s recent projects from 2013 to the present and includes videos, performance documentation, a sculpture, and artist writings.

Ingram is an award winning, Seattle-based conceptual artist who is passionate about beauty and social justice. She is unapologetically black and uses her work to show ways to outwit white supremacy, including the dehumanizing way it shapes blackness.

“My work is charged by a desire to understand who I am,” Ingram said, “and also what my appetites and desires for beauty might become as racism, sexism, and homophobia are stripped away to pattern truer forms of being human.”

Ingram’s impulse is to imagine tactics to get free –– not defining blackness for others. With this in mind, she uses unorthodox mediums such as Craigslist ads, hypnosis, drones, cellphone videos, and more.

“I see myself as an infernal inquiry-maker who is investigating the conditions that shape black womanhood in America and new means of cultural production that have outcomes that center and privilege black women –– because when we get free, we all get free.”

Ingram’s background and work as a media producer, art critic, museum educator, community organizer, and curator inform the plasticity of her approach to mediums and the making of her art.

She graduated from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago and is the recipient of the 2014 Stranger Genius Award in Visual Arts. Her art has been shown at the Frye Art Museum, Northwest African American Museum, Intiman Theater, Town Hall, and more.

Ingram is the current Kennedy Center Citizen Artist fellow and was recently voted one of the 20 most talented people in Seattle by Seattle Magazine.

You can meet Ingram at an artist reception from 3-5 p.m. Friday, March 3, in the gallery.

The exhibit is sponsored by the Edmonds Arts Festival Board, the Edmonds CC Library, Visual Arts department, and Center for Student Engagement and Leadership.

The gallery is open 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays, and 1-5 p.m. on weekends.

The Edmonds Community College Art Gallery is on the third floor of Lynnwood Hall at 20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood, WA. For directions and a campus map, go to edcc.edu/campus.