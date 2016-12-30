Edmonds Floretum Garden Club workshops set through June 2017

For those planning ahead, the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club has set its 2017 workshops through June. They are as follows:

Jan. 14

Critter Control, presented by business owner Karen Awrylo. Edmonds’ Coldwell Banker Bain meeting room, 108 5th Ave. S.

Feb. 11

Introduction to Bee Keeping and Garden Pollinators, with Paul Bryant, King County Master Gardener and Beekeeper. Edmonds’ Coldwell Banker Bain meeting room, 108 5th Ave. S.

March 18

Growing Tomatoes in the Pacific Northwest, presented by Jeff Thompson, Snohomish County Master Gardener and expert tomato grower. Edmonds’ Coldwell Banker Bain meeting room, 108 5th Ave. S.

March 25

Tales from the Bat Lady, with Barbara Ogaard, bat researcher and rehabilitator of bats for the Sarvey Wildlife Center. This workshop will be hosted at Chase Lake Elementary in Edmonds.

June 1

Thursday special workshop and field trip, Plant Your Own Succulent Container Garden, at

Petula Plants with Tonya Cole and Petula staff. Personally select and plant your own succulent garden planter. Plants, soil, pot and instruction provided by Petula. Cost is $40. Travel to Kingston involved. Pre-registration for this workshop required by May 10, 2017.

For more details and to sign up, contact Janice Noe at 425-345-2705 or janicenoe@comcast.net.