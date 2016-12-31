Edmonds Kiwanis Club to present annual fundraiser and crab/spaghetti dinner Jan. 28

All are invited to the Edmonds Kiwanis Club’s 49th annual fundraiser and crab/spaghetti dinner on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Northshore Senior Center, 10201 East Riverside Dr., Bothell. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a silent auction, with dinner served at 7 p.m.

Enjoy Dungeness crab, spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, beer and wine. Dance music by the Atlantics starts at 8:30 p.m. There will be door prizes and a raffle drawing.

Cost is $50 per person. For additional information and to purchase tickets, contact Maura Parkhurst at 206-569-7015 or maura@edmondskiwanis.org or John Jacobson at 206-651-4403 or johnj@edmondskiwanis.org. All proceeds benefit Kiwanis programs for the children.

Information about Edmonds Kiwanis and the causes that they support can be found at www.edmondskiwanis.org.