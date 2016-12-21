Edmonds man wins Democrats’ top county position

Just one day after announcing his candidacy for the post, Edmonds resident and Diversity Commission Chairman Mario Brown over the weekend was elected chair of the Snohomish County Democratic Central Committee (SCDCC), displacing longtime chair Richard Wright. Brown most recently served as 2nd Vice Chair of the organization.

Brown beat out Wright on the second ballot in a three-way race during Saturday’s “SCDCC Reorganization Meeting” held in Everett Saturday.

The first slate of candidates for the position of chair included Brown, Wright and a third candidate, Dick McManus, who placed his own name in nomination; which resulted in a 71-71-1 vote. (Trinity Ledesma, a Bernie Sanders delegate to the Democratic National Convention, nominated Brown for the post.)

Brown won in a 73-69 vote on the second ballot with McManus dropping out of the race, according to 32nd Legislative District Democrat, Dan Jacoby, an observer of Saturday’s proceedings.

After winning, Brown announced to his Facebook followers, “After the closest race possible, the precinct committee officers (PCOs) elected me Chair of the Snohomish County Democrats. My heartfelt thanks to Richard Wright for leading our party for four years. It is an honor to serve. I look forward to being a chair for all Democrats!”

A number of activist Democrats, weighing in after Saturday’s meeting, indicated in their congratulatory notes to Brown that his victory confirmed a desire by Snohomish County Democrats to set a new direction in the aftermath of Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race.

Dan Jacoby observed that “progressives who were disgusted by the likes of Debbie Wasserman Schultz, (deposed chair of the Democratic National Party). . . are now returning to take over the Party. It’s an amazingly exciting thing to see.” Both Jacoby and Brown were Bernie Sanders delegates to the state’s Democratic State Convention held in Tacoma this past June.

Liz Brown, 44th Legislative District PCO, said in a comment about the run-off vote between Wright and Brown, “What a nail biter! Bernie’s revolution continues!”

Following his loss, Wright made this statement to Snohomish County Democrats, “I want to thank you all for the great run as chair.” Adding a note of circumspect humor, he added: “Be careful with her; the front right wheel bearing squeaks a bit and she pulls to the left curb,” referring to the county Democratic organization.

In stating his political experience to party officials, Brown spoke of putting up yard signs for Michael Dukakis when he was 10 years old. His resume indicates that he worked his way up party ranks, ultimately organizing recruitment efforts for the Gore for President campaign. He added that he most recently advised the successful campaign of Seattle Port Commissioner Fred Felleman.

“It is an honor to be voted in as chair of the Snohomish County Democratic Central Committee,” Brown told My Edmonds News. “I hope that I can unite, under one roof and for a common purpose, everyone who considers himself or herself a Democrat.

“As Democrats we will be facing a very tough four years with the new President-elect. Our views and our values might come into question and likely be attacked and de-legitimized. We must stand strong in the face the oncoming opposition and we have the chance in Washington to make historic progress forward.

“I believe that in the coming two to four years, our party can achieve single-payer health care for Washington; I believe we can fully-fund our public schools and I believe we can raise the standard of living for all people.”

Brown added that as a person “who identifies as a minority, and as a member of the Jewish faith, I hope I can serve as a roll model for inclusion in the the Democratic party. I look forward to years of service.”

Brown, who takes office immediately, will preside over the Tuesday, December 27 SCDCC meeting to be held in Everett.

— By Emily Hill