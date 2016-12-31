Edmonds Museum to sell drink koozies as fundraiser during Polar Bear Plunge

The Edmonds Historical Museum will be selling drink koozies during the Edmonds Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1.

The 2016 koozies will cost $3 and 2017 koozies will cost $5 (tax included) at Brackett’s Landing the morning of the plunge.

The festivities will start this year at 11:30 a.m. with a ceremonial toast for members of the Edmonds Uplift Society at Daphnes. Uplift Society members will begin their march from Daphnes to Brackett’s Landing at 12:40 p.m., with the plunge commencing shortly after the society’s arrival at the beach.