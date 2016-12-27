Edmonds police arrest suspects in Harbor Square Athletic Club vehicle prowls

Edmonds police have arrested two men in connection with vehicle break-ins Monday at the Harbor Square Athletic Club parking lot, after an eyewitness called police.

Police are investigating whether those arrested Monday may be connected to rash of “smash and grab” thefts from vehicles in the athletic club parking lot that have been reported since October, said Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley.

“We are certainly hoping it was the same group that did all of them and this puts an end to the prowls there,” he said.

During the previous prowls, the victims had bags stolen from their cars. This included personal credit cards that were used later at the Fred Meyer Store in the 18500 block of Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline, Hawley said.

On Monday morning, an eyewitness called 911 at around 9:30 a.m. to report vehicles being broken into in parking lot, located at 160 W. Dayton St. The suspect was seen getting into a dark grey BMW. Due to the prior history, officers went to the area around the Fred Meyer in Shoreline,” Hawley said. A Woodway police officer found the suspect vehicle at a gas station in the 17500 block of Aurora Avenue North, occupied by three men. The driver, a 28-year-old from Kent, and one of the passengers, a 24-year-old from Tacoma, were arrested for theft. The third passenger so far has not been charged with a crime. The vehicle was taken as evidence and a search warrant was served, during which police found a loaded handgun. As a result, the driver was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. Both suspects were booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Since the thefts have involved property visible inside the vehicle, Hawley said the crimes serve as a good reminder “to keep your purse, bag and property hidden in the trunk.”