Edmonds Police Blotter, Dec. 12-19

Dec. 12

22500 block 76th Avenue West: Commercial burglary with no suspects.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A mother was cited for 4th degree domestic violence after she scratched her 19-year-old son on the chest and kicked him out of the house.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman shoplifted from a variety discount store, and the manager recovered the merchandise. Police contacted the woman at an area motel, and she was criminally trespassed from the store for one year.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responding to an initial robbery call determined it was likely two people involved in fraud involving either cheap items or narcotics — officers were unable to determine due to uncooperative parties.

7900 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

Interstate 5 Milepost 172: Police provided assistance to Washington State Patrol for traffic stop involving an impaired driver.

200 block Railroad Avenue: A cell phone was reported stolen at the Edmonds Senior Center.

Dec. 13

9100 block 185th Place Southwest: An unknown person attempted to open credit card account in victim’s name.

400 block Main Street: Threats were made via telephone.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A man attempting to steal was trespassed from the store.

24000 block 101st Avenue West: A package was stolen off of a door step.

1200 block 164th Street Southwest: Police provided a K-9 assist to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office for a robbery involving a taser.

Dec. 14

23200 block Highway 99: Police arrested a man with a warrant.

23500 block 76th Avenue West: A 10-speed bike was found.

9300 block 236th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported in bathroom of school.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: A wallet was stolen out of a teacher’s purse at Scriber Lake High School.

23800 block 104th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a possible missing person.

24200 block 77th Place West: Unauthorized access of bank account reported.

800 block Aloha Street: A ring was found.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Harassment via text messaging was reported.

70 block West Main Street: Police contacted a man in a suspicious vehicle.

100 block 9th Avenue South: A woman said her ex-boyfriend broke into her home but an investigation revealed it was a relationship dispute and not a burglary.

8300 block 228th Street Southwest: A suspect in a DUI hit-and-run was located and detained for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Dec. 15

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A man and woman who were dumpster diving were trespassed from the property.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man stole from a vending machine and fled from police.

21600 block Highway 99: A woman left her purse sitting on the pavement beside her car while at the doctor’s office, and found it missing when she returned to the vehicle. A citizen later called police to report finding the purse, which was returned to its owner with all its contents.

23400 block Humber Lane: A woman reported that six blank checks were stolen and forged by her son and his fiance.

8500 block Main Street: A woman under the influence of medication crashed into two parked vehicles, but no injuries reported.

10100 block Edmonds Way: Two girls who stole clothes from a store were located by police. The business decides to allow girls to pay for items instead of charging them for a crime.

Dec. 16

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was stabbed with a knife while walking out of Denny’s. Man declined to report the incident or be a victim of a crime.

22400 block 72nd Place West: A vehicle that was left running was stolen.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A bicycle abandoned for two days was turned over to Edmonds police for safekeeping.

100 block West Dayton Street: A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A box of jewelry valued at $5,500 was stolen from a storage locker at Public Storage.

22800 block Highway 99: Police investigated a hit-and-run incident.

Edmonds Way/226th Street Southwest: A collision occurred in the middle of an intersection, and the driver admitted that drugs were in the vehicle. Police seized the vehicle and obtained a search warrant.

400 block Main Street: Trains were delayed after an elderly man drove onto the train tracks.

500 block Main Street: A local bar owner is cited for a noise ordinance violation after an ongoing noise complaint problem.

70 block West Main Street: Police respond to a disturbance at Edmonds ferry dock when an intoxicated female fell and hit her head. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation and her huvenile children were taken home by police.

Dec. 17

21100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for DUI.

200 block 3rd Avenue South: An elderly confused man was reported missing.

20600 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute between a woman and her ex-husband, who showed up at residence unannounced.

400 block Admiral Way: Police cited two minors for being in possession of alcohol.

Dec. 18

400 block Main Street: Report of employee at Edmonds business making verbal threat to five juvenile males.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A subject was arrested on a felony warrant and booked inso Snohomish County Jail.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A woman stole from a grocery store and was trespassed.

21900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of shoplifting and arrested a woman on drug charges, with misdemeanor charges pending.

Dec. 19

300 block Admiral Way: Found money was turned into Edmonds Police Department front counter.