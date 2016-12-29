Edmonds Police Blotter, Dec. 19-26

Dec. 19

21900 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted merchandise and food items from Winco. Detained by loss prevention, cited and released.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting at Safeway.

21900 block Highway 99: Police investigating a shoplifting incident at Winco arrested a woman on felony drug charges.

7700 block 191st Street Southwest: A woman reported that one of the neighbors found her opened mail/package in their yard.

21900 block Highway 99: A person unknowingly attempted to use a fake $10 bill to pay for lunch.

212th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute between a man and woman arguing over money. The woman ran upon seeing officers; she was later identified and police determined she had a misdemeanor warrant. She was not located.

300 block Admiral Way: Found money was turned in at the Edmonds PD front counter.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A 45-year-old woman was reported deceased by her male roommate. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner responded and investigation is continuing. (See our story here.)

Dec. 20

21600 block Highway 99: Police issued warrant arrest for third-degree theft.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police provided a K-9 assist to Lynnwood police for a robbery of local business.

10500 block Alan-A-Dale Place: A man reported someone had taken his laptop computer from his bedroom.

100 Railroad Avenue: Police received report of spray-painted graffiti on the bathroom walls in a public park.

19500 block 81st Place West: A man told police his ex-girlfriend had violated a court- ordered parenting plan involving their son.

9700 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to report of three vehicles bumping into each other while in a car wash. Minimal damage was reported.

9700 block Firdale Avenue: A woman told police that a contractor had taken/stolen a ladder that belonged to her business.

23600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported her cell phone was lost or stolen around Dec. 9.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: Theft of checks reported.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: Police received report of two former employees charging products to an old business account.

19400 block 82nd Place West: Police responded to argument between ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend.

21900 block Highway 99: An Uber driver’s car was stolen.

Dec. 21

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: Unknown suspects entered the fenced area of a business overnight.

9000 block 191st Place Southwest: Subject was defrauded in a computer-related telephone scam.

22510 block 76th Avenue West: A storage unit was burglarized.

400 block Admiral Way: A vehicle window was smashed in an attempted theft.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A woman told police that unknown persons came into her apartment and stole property, leaving their property behind, but police found no evidence.

800 block Bell Street: A department store rewards account was altered.

200 block 5th Avenue South: Theft of wallet reported.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A checkbook was found.

23600 block Highway 99: Police make arrest involving narcotics, resisting arrest and DUI charges.

23600 block Highway 99: Theft reported at Safeway.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was detained on warrant after traffic stop; released at scene.

24100 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license and three felony warrants.

Dec. 22

22300 block Highway 99: Police located an unoccupied stolen vehicle, and retrieved useful evidence from vehicle and possible video surveillance.

7400 block 236th Street Southwest: Mail was stolen.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A forged prescription was used to obtain narcotics from pharmacy.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A theft occurred from a restaurant.

20500 block Aurora Avenue North: A man was arrested on multiple warrants.

21900 block 86th Place West: Police responded to report of unauthorized charges on credit account.

22300 block Highway 99: Police found stolen vehicle but it was undriveable due to ignition damage. The vehicle was left at scene and stolen again hours later. Then, a few hours after that, an officer found the car in the 24000 block of Highway 99. This time it had someone sleeping in the front seat — a 21-year-old man from Everett who was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle.

22300 block Highway 99: A vehicle backed into a patrol vehicle.

Dec. 23

1100 block 5th Avenue South: Someone entered the victim’s vehicle and stole gifts.

23800 block Highway 99: A man assaulted a woman, causing her nose to bleed. He was booked into jail on 4th-degree domestic violence assault charges.

Dec. 24

22500 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for DUI after a non-injury collision.

8800 block 205th Place Southwest: A domestic violence incident between father and son led to arrest.

Dec. 25

21900 block Highway 99: A man being arrested for second-degree criminal trespass resisted arrest and was also charged with possession of an illegal drug.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was seen assaulting a driver. When contacted by police, he dropped drugs on the ground and was arrested and booked into jail.

21900 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested and booked for DUI.

Dec. 26

7800 block 202nd Place Southwest: A portable generator was stolen from the rear of a travel trailer.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: A traffic stop resulted in a citation and warrant arrest.