The Edmonds Senior Center will be hosting a Living Well with Chronic Pain workshop beginning Jan 23.

This six-week series, presented by Senior Services of Snohomish County, meets on Mondays, 12:30-3 p.m., Jan. 23-March 6 and teaches skills that help people manage chronic pain.

Learn to:

– Manage fatigue

– Sleep better

– Deal with depression and other difficult emotions

– Manage medications

For more information or to register, leave a message at 425-265-2283.