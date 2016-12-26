Edmonds-Woodway teams to play in holiday hoops tournaments this week

Local basketball fans will be able to feast on four days of high school hoops’ action between Christmas and New Year’s Day as Mountlake Terrace High School hosts two holiday tournaments.

Boys’ teams from eight area high schools will match up for games on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Wednesday, Dec. 27, while the girls’ squads from 12 schools get their turn on the court on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30.

Both the boys and girls from Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds-Woodway will be part of the four-day basketball extravaganza.

The match-up for the boys’ tournament games on Wednesday will be determined in part by the results from Tuesday’s games. Edmonds-Woodway will play at either 3 or 6 p.m. on Wednesday; Mountlake Terrace will play at either 4:30 or 7:30 p.m.

The boys’ action on Tuesday and Wednesday will also include eight junior varsity and eight “C” teams from the area; those games will begin at 9 a.m.

Single-day passes for the tournaments cost $5 and will be available at the door. Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801-44th Ave. W.

Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament (boys’ varsity schedule)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

3:00 p.m. – Edmonds-Woodway vs. North Kitsap

4:30 p.m. – Ferndale vs. Marysville-Pilchuck

6:00 p.m. – West Seattle vs. Union

7:30 p.m. – Mountlake Terrace vs. Sehome

Wednesday, Dec. 28

3:00 p.m. – to-be-determined

4:30 p.m. – to-be-determined

6:00 p.m. – to-be-determined

7:30 p.m. – to-be-determined

Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament (girls’ schedule)

Thursday, Dec. 29

11:30 a.m. – Mountlake Terrace vs. Sedro-Woolley

1:00 p.m. – Liberty vs. Mount Baker

3:00 p.m. – Columbia River vs. Shorecrest

4:30 p.m. – Shorewood vs. Kamiak

6:00 p.m. – Edmonds-Woodway vs. Redmond

7:30 p.m. – Stanwood vs. Mariner