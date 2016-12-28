Fire District 1 Chief Scott Cockrum resigns; Brad Reading serving as acting chief

Fire District 1 Chief Scott Cockrum resigned from his position on Monday, Dec. 26. Lynnwood Fire and Fire District 1 recently combined administrative staffs, and Cockrum has been chief for both departments.

Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith said Wednesday that Cockrum has been on family medical leave for a couple of weeks already, and will remain on leave until Jan. 13, 2017. Fire District 1 Asst. Fire Chief Brad Reading has been acting fire chief during that time and will continue in that role after Jan. 13.

Smith is coordinating a meeting next week with members of her staff and Fire District 1 officials to discuss a transition plan.

Cockrum became Lynnwood’s Fire Chief in September 2014 after relocating from Sacramento, Calif., where he was the Deputy Chief of the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Fire District 1 has 241 employees and provides staffing at 12 fire stations to serve nearly 200,000 residents in the unincorporated communities of South Snohomish County and the cities of Brier, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace. The Lynnwood Fire Department operates two fire stations with 56 employees to serve over 36,000 residents.