A Lynnwood police motorcycle officer suffered non-life threatening injuries on Saturday while assisting with a foot pursuit of a theft suspect near Fred Meyer.

The suspect was fleeing near 4400 196th Street Southwest when the officer pulled out into the roadway. His rear tire slipped and he was thrown into the street.

The officer was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The suspect was later captured by other officers, according to a Lynnwood police official.