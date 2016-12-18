Happening nearby: Suspect dies after being shot by Lynnwood police officer

A Lynnwood police officer shot and killed a man involved in a domestic violence incident Saturday night after a struggle to take the man into custody.

The incident began with a domestic violence call that started in the 17500 block of 54th Place West in Lynnwood at 6 p.m. A woman at that address told officers her 44-year-old boyfriend had threatened to kill her and then left. Her boyfriend is an Everett resident and had a felony Department of Corrections escape warrant for his arrest.

In their investigation to locate the man, Lynnwood police officers then went to a residence in the 3900 block of Friday Avenue in Everett. The man fled that residence and was contacted by Lynnwood officers in the 3900 block of Grand Avenue.

At 11:30 p.m., a struggle began to get the man in custody.

“Initial witness reports indicate the suspect attempted to grab the officer’s gun,” said Shari Ireton, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. “A Lynnwood officer shot the suspect and he died at the scene.”

The officer who shot the man is the officer who was struggling with him, Ireton said.

The incident is being investigated by Snohomish County Multi-Agency Response Team (SMART), a team of detectives from various Snohomish County law enforcement agencies who respond to and investigate police use-of-force incidents in the county. The involved officer, a four-year veteran of the Lynnwood Police Department, has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is the standard policy pending the outcome of the SMART investigation.

Identification of the suspect, as well as cause and manner of death, will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.