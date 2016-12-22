Help wanted: Port of Edmonds seeking Marina Operations Attendant

The Port of Edmonds is currently recruiting for a Marina Operations Attendant.

The successful candidate in this position will provide primary and secondary coverage for dry storage operations including operation of marine forklifts to move boats. Position will also provide support to the Port Operations Supervisor in the daily operations of the Travelift, pressure wash and boatyard operations, public sling launch and fuel dock, as well as general maintenance and upkeep of the facilities.

For the complete job announcement and instructions on how to apply, please visit our website

http://portofedmonds.org/business/employment/

