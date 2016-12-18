In memoriam: Dixie Beatrice Vernon Choyce

Dixie Beatrice Vernon Choyce

May 6, 1911 – December 16, 2016

Dixie was born and raised in Greensburg, Louisiana. She died quietly in her sleep in Portland, Oregon.

Dixie earned a B.A. in English and Literature at Louisiana State University and her M.S.W. from Tulane University. In her early 20s, she began her social work career with the American Red Cross in Baton Rouge. She married her husband Stanley W. Choyce, at the end of World War II. After that, they made their home in Seattle, where she worked for Washington Child Services, placing children for adoption. For 50 years, their home was in Mountlake Terrace.

She was known for her strong religious and political convictions. She lived to pray and to give. (Twice she was audited by the IRS because they did not think it possible to donate so much to so many organizations.) She and her husband advocated for several political causes, they were active in their church and conducted a nursing home ministry.

Since her teenage years, a desire of her heart and prayer was to leave something to benefit future generations. She believed her third book, published in 2009, “Sons of God”, was the fulfillment of that desire. That book will soon to be available as a free e-book.

When she was no longer able to live alone, she received excellent care for two years from Rosie and the staff at Acadia Senior Home in Edmonds. When her care needs exceeded what they could provide, she transferred to the home of her niece Sally, an R.N., and Lloyd Peterson in Salem, Oregon. Dixie had two divinely appointed, consistent caregivers who covered when Sally was at work, and her care was assisted for the last couple of years by a Willamette Valley Hospice team, who were loving and caring. Each seemed the perfect choice for Dixie. The music therapist was even an anointed worship leader.

Dixie was preceded in death by her husband Stanley and her daughter Colleen. She is survived by her son Steven Choyce and his wife Lyda of Stanwood, Washington; grandson Terry Choyce of Wichita, Kansas; and three great grandchildren Allie, Seth and William, also in Kansas. She is also survived by several extended family members, a church family and friends who loved her deeply.

Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service, Salem, Oregon.