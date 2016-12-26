Letter to the editor: Thanks to community for their gift-giving generosity

Editor:

Every year, the Rotary Club of Edmonds (noon club) provides gift giving trees to support the CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates for Children) and the Volunteer Guardian ad Litem Program. This program provide court-appointed special advocates for children who are victims or alleged victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse, or neglect. This year, we had a herculean request of 273 to fulfill. Miraculously, we filled ALL requests and more thanks to our Secret Santas!

A huge thanks goes to Mr. Jack Tawney and Ms. Megan Wood and the staff and members of Harbor Square Athletic Club who every year have the main tree. We also wish to thank fellow Rotarian Pat Shields and his staff from NPI, Inc; Tom and Marci Kretzler and their crew and patrons of Gallagher’s U-Brews; Dick Mergens and Shawn Dowling and their crew and patrons of Crucible Brewing in Everett; and our fellow Rotarians. We are well aware that many individuals took more than one mitten to fulfill all these requests.

A tremendously large monetary gift came unexpectedly this year from Mr. Richard H Mietzner, who followed the path of his beloved father who passed this year. His donation allowed us to buy toys, warm coats, warm clothes, electronics, diapers, infant blankets and gift certificates for many! Also, kudos to Secret Santa Christine for her thoughtful donations of 35 clothing combinations and toys and Secret Santa Lauren for donating over 50 educational gifts and toys of varying age groups.

Everyone who donated should feel special pride in being the angel guardians for these infants, children and teens. The generosity of everyone was overwhelming to those of us who worked on this program and we cannot express how much joy filled our hearts when we saw the gifts. Those 273 kids had glee in their hearts on Christmas Day and everyone should feel glee in their hearts as well!

Happy Holidays!

Santa’s helpers Diane Buckshnis, Lori Parsons, and Sharalyn Ramm