Paintings by artist Sue Robertson at Edmonds Library through Jan. 30

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission invites the public to view a selection of artist Sue Robertson’s acrylics and mixed-media artworks at the Edmonds Library now through Jan. 30.

“Painting is an adventure for me, and I do it to see what happens,” says Robertson in her artist statement. “There is nothing better than moving paint across a surface, dragging colors into puddles….utilizing various instruments to bring texture and interest to the work…seeing where each new painting will take me.”

Sue Robertson works primarily with acrylic, mixed media and encaustic. She describes her style as loose and very colorful, and considers herself an experimental painter. Robertson has had the opportunity to study with several gifted instructors, and continues to attend workshops. Her work has been shown at various galleries in the Seattle and Everett metro areas and she has participated in various art festivals and juried shows. Robertson’s work is regularly exhibited at ARTspot in Edmonds, and she is an active member of the Edmonds Art Studio Tour held each year in September.

Edmonds Library hours are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. For more information about the artist, go to www.suerobertson.net. To learn more about Edmonds Arts Commission, visit www.edmondsartscommission.org.