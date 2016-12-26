Perrinville shop owner issues warning to local merchants about wallet theft

Barbara Hall of Barbara’s Bridal Boutique in Perrinville asked us to pass along the following warning to local merchants: Her wallet was stolen on Sunday, Dec. 18 by two woman pretending to shop for wedding dresses. The thieves then used her stolen credit cards to purchase items at Target and Toys r Us, Hall noted

Lynnwood Police Department spokesman Sgt. Sean Doty confirmed that police are following up on the case. While Hall didn’t have security cameras in her store, located at 18521 76th Ave. W., it’s possible that the thieves may have been captured on video surveillance cameras at the stores where the fraudulent purchases were made, Doty said.