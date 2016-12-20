Peterson selected vice chair of State Environment, Capital Budget committees

State Rep. Strom Peterson (D-Edmonds) was elected by his colleagues in the Democratic majority to serve as vice chair of the Environment and Capital Budget Committees for the 2017-2018 legislative session.

Peterson returns as vice chair of the Environment Committee, where he has promoted environmental sustainability and the preservation of Washington’s natural resources, including a bipartisan law to eliminate noxious and invasive weeds, while protecting honeybee colonies.

“Washington has long been at the forefront on environmental issues,” Peterson said, “but there is still work to be done. I intend to use my position to continue advocating for protections that will not only benefit our quality of life, but the health and economic future of our state.”

Peterson also previously served on the Capital Budget Committee, but will take on new duties as vice chair. The Capital Budget Committee is responsible for the capital budget, and works to allocate funds to state programs, including housing, mental health and natural resources, while also funding the construction and maintenance of state facilities such as state parks and schools.

In addition, Peterson will continue serving on the Local Government Committee which considers issues related to the operations and financing of local governments.