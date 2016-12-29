Prep boys basketball: Warriors score 78-51 win over Ferndale in Terrace tourney

1 of 4

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors outscored the Ferndale Golden Eagles 48-20 in the second half to run away with a 78-51 victory Wednesday at the Mountlake Terrace Holiday Basketball Tournament at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Warriors trailed at halftime 31-30 but were effective with a smothering full-court zone trap in the second half, pestering the Golden Eagles into numerous turnovers and breaking away for easy transition basketball of their own to seal the win.

All 10 Warriors who played found their way onto the score sheet, led by the 25 points of senior Keaton McKay; Michael Epoch scored 12 points while Kameron Eck added 11 points for E-W.

Sequoyah Julius scored 16 points for Ferndale in the loss.

The Warriors jump back into Wesco League action on Friday, Dec. 30, when they travel to Meadowdale High School to face the Mavericks in the traditional “rubber chicken” game between the two rivals. Friday’s game comes three weeks after its originally-scheduled date of Dec. 9 – it was postponed due to weather. Tipoff is slated for 7:15 p.m.

In other action at the Mountlake Terrace Holiday Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, the Union Titans defeated the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 57-47, the North Kitsap Vikings picked up their second win of the tourney with a 71-68 victory over the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks, and the West Seattle Wildcats blasted the Sehome Mariners 66-36.

Prep Boys Basketball: Edmonds-Woodway vs. Ferndale, Dec. 28

E-Woodway — 14 16 25 23 — 78

Ferndale — 13 18 12 8 — 51

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Keaton McKay 25, Michael Epoch 12, Kameron Eck 11, Mutdung Bol 7, Ryan Peterson 6, Edikal Seare 5, Noah Becker 4, Joe Cooper 4, Uchenna Acholonu 2, Jalen Nash 2

Ferndale individual scoring: Sequoyah Julius 16, Reid Benson 10, AJ Rankin 8, Riley Hunt 6, Logan King 5, Carson Genger 4, James Hinson 2, Jacob Kildall, Cody Gunter

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-2 overall; Ferndale 0-1 in NW Conference, 2-3 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Meadowdale, Friday, Dec. 30, 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski