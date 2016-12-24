Prep boys wrestling: Warriors finish 3rd in Edmonds Winter Dual Meet

1 of 10

Edmonds-Woodway finished in third place in the Edmonds Winter Dual Meet Tournament on Thursday night. The Warriors defeated Roosevelt in the opening round before losing to Arlington in the semifinals and then defeating Redmond 48-21 to take the third place trophy. Bonny Lake defeated Arlington in the finals to win the championship.

The Warriors came into the tournament with a young line-up and missing two key seniors, Mitchell Martinez and Abdoulie Jatta. Seniors Jensung Lee and Anthony Lindamood anchored the team efforts by handily defeating all their opponents.

The meet with Arlington started with excitement and controversy. At 113 lbs, trailing 4-3 as time expired, Ousman Fatty appeared to score a reversal and was awarded the victory by the mat official. After a protest and a lengthy delay, the official determined that time had expired and Jordynn Mani from Arlington was awarded the decision.

The tournament featured four of the top 10 teams from the 2016 Mat Classic state high school wrestling tournament, where Arlington, Bonney Lake and Edmonds-Woodway placed 1st, 3rd and 4th respectively in 3A and Todd Beamer placed 7th in 4A.

Arlington, Bonney Lake and Edmonds-Woodway are all ranked in the top 10 this year by Washington Wrestling Report.

Results

Final team standings: 1. Bonney Lake; 2. Arlington; 3. Edmonds-Woodway; 4. Redmond; 5. Sedro-Woolley; 6. Todd Beamer; 7. Lynnwood; 8. Roosevelt

Arlington 52, Edmonds-Woodway 21

(Semifinal)

106—Daniel Heiss (A) pinned Xiawang Phipps 5:35; 113—Jordynn Mani (A) dec. Ousman Fatty 4-3; 120—Kadin Guzman (A) dec. Howie Hare 7-4; 126—Jinsung Lee (EW) pinned Justin Wammack 1:19; 132—Christian Evanger (A) maj. dec. Ellis Carlson 10-0; 138—Will Rush (A) pinned Cole Hadaller 1:17; 145—Gavin Rork (A) pinned Salihou Fatty 1:56; 152—Simon Lee (EW) dec. Cole Hahn 6-4; 160—Kristian Fairbanks (A) pinned Jack Tillman :36; 170—Anthony Lindamood (EW) won by default over Manuel Munoz; 182—Cooper McAuslan (A) pinned Josh Brown 2:33; 195—Colton Ferro (A) pinned Brandon Mitchell :52; 220—Generous Yeh (EW) pinned TJ Roach :52; 285—Tristan Emery (A) pinned Robbie Simonton :37

Edmonds-Woodway 48, Redmond 21

(Third-place match)

106—Xiawang Phipps (EW) pinned Leia Hiaat 4:47; 113—Ousman Fatty (EW) pinned Kimberly Alaniz 0:38; 120—Howie Hare (EW) maj. dec. Riktor 12-4; 126—Jinsung Lee (EW) tech fall Alex Rouselle 18-3; 132—Alex Avala (R) dec. Ellis Carlson 5-1; 138—Cole Hadallar (EW) pinned Josh Midvinsky 1:03; 145—Salihou Fatty (EW) pinned Nadia Medvinsky 2:49; 152—Jason Mitchell (R) pinned Jack Tillman 0:44; 160—Cameron AllenShi (R) dec. Simon Lee 12-5; 170—Anthony Lindamood (EW) pinned Phillip Palm 1:24; 182—Josh Brown (EW) dec. Alex Folta 3-2; 195—Luke Kennedy (R) pinned Brandon Mitchell (EW); 220—Nick Kaneko (R) dec. Generous Yeh 8-4; 285—Robbie Simonton (EW) won by forfeit

Edmonds-Woodway 64, Roosevelt 12

(First Round)

106— Xaiwang Phipps (EW) won by forfeit; 113— Ousman Fatty (EW) won by forfeit. 120— Howie Hare (EW) won by forfeit; 126— Grayson LeCompte (EW) dec. Styles Carbine-Panchot; 132— Matthew Phipps (EW) pinned Thomas Waltens-Matthew; 138— Cole Hadaller (EW) won by forfeit; 145— Salihou Fatty (EW) dec. Nyguen; 152— Jack Tilman (EW) dec. Drew Weinberg 9-7; 160— Jayden Slomniker (R) pinned Chris Simpson :35; 170— Anthony Lindamood (EW) pinned Rory Hayash :58; 182— Josh Brown dec. Jack Harnish 8-6; 195— Spear Rajumnilo (R) pinned Brandon Mitchell; 220— Robbie Simonton (EW) won by forfeit; 285— Generous Yeh won by forfeit

— By Mike Cooper