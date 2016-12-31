Prep girls basketball: Warriors overcome slow start to dominate Columbia River

1 of 6

After falling behind 13-3 late in the first quarter, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors turned up the defensive heat and got hot on offense in their match-up against the Columbia River Chieftains Friday. And after the embers were all put out, The Warriors came away with a 64-24 victory at Mountlake Terrace High School.

E-W outscored the Chieftains 57-11 over the final three quarters to earn the win.

The Warriors were led by the 19 points of senior Missy Peterson, 12 of which came from behind the three-point arc; Adrienne Poling added 14 points in the victory.

As a team, E-W made 12 three-point shot attempts, scorching the hoop with 10 in the second half to put the game away.

Emma Fisk was the only Chieftain to reach double-figure scoring with 10 points.

Next up for the Warriors will be the biggest challenge of their season so far when they travel to Stanwood on Wednesday, Jan. 4, to match-up against the undefeated Stanwood Spartans. Tip-off is slated for 7:15 p.m.

In other Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament action on Friday, Shorewood lifted their record to 9-1 with a 63-38 victory over Mariner, Mount Baker defeated Shorecrest 42-29, Redmond crushed Sedro Woolley 68-37, Liberty took down tourney host Mountlake Terrace 57-49, and Stanwood went to 10-0 this year with a 58-46 win over Kamiak.

Prep Girls Basketball: Edmonds-Woodway vs. Columbia River, Dec. 30

Edmonds-Woodway 5 13 22 24 — 64

Columbia River 13 5 2 4 — 24

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Missy Peterson 19, Adrienne Poling 14, Bailee Chynoweth 8, Ingrid Fosberg 8, Rebekah Dasalla-Good 6, Emma Dickenson 6, Courtney Simpson 3

Columbia River individual scoring: Emma Fisk 10, Ryan Jordan 6, Kate Kraft 6, Katie Kolbe 2, Ellie Furth, Liz Canton, Clair Pardue

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-2 overall; Columbia River 2-0 in 2A Greater St. Helens League, 6-4 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Stanwood, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 7:15 p.m. at Stanwood High School

— By Doug Petrowski