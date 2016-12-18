Recommended Reads: Kendall and Cooper talk mysteries with Hugh Ashton

Recommended Reads columnist Wendy Kendall joins mystery writer Julie Cooper for a podcast interview with Hugh Ashton.

Ashton is a renowned Holmesian author, writing more Sherlock Holmes stories that were found in Dr. Watson’s deed trust box, as the story goes.

He’s also written a series of delightful children’s books – Sherlock Ferret. Sherlock Ferret has his own Watson Mouse, and Moriarty is a Crow. The illustrations are as charming as the stories

And as if that’s not enough, he’s an author of mystery thrillers set in contemporary Tokyo.

In addition to listening to this author interview, we also highly recommend the International Sherlock Holmes Exhibition currently at the Pacific Science Center until Jan. 8.

Kendall and Cooper have included more book recommendations in the podcast.