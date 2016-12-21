Reminder: Deadline Dec. 22 to take Scarecrow Festival survey

Have ideas for ways to improve future Edmonds Scarecrow Festivals? Now’s the chance to have your say through a survey available online and in print form at the Edmonds Historical Museum.

“It’s been four years of Scarecrow Festivals, and while we’re very pleased by our success we’re not about to rest on our laurels,” said festival coordinator Dave Buelow. “We want to ensure that the festival continues to grow and get better each year, and we’re asking for your help to make this happen. All it takes is five minutes to complete a short online survey, and tell us what you think about the Scarecrow Festival and how to make it better.”

Since the first Scarecrow Festival in 2013, more than 300 colorful, fun scarecrows have appeared on the streets of Edmonds, built by almost 200 individuals and businesses — and more than 7,500 votes have been cast for the best scarecrows — all while keeping the festival true to roots as a free, fun, family-friendly, community-building event.

So whether you were a builder, a voter or an observer, you can express your opinions and share your ideas online here. Responses are requested no later than Thursday, Dec. 22. “It’s your festival after all, so please help us make the 2017 Scarecrow Festival the best ever!” Buelow said.

For those without Internet access, paper surveys will be available at the Museum.

If you have other ideas to discuss or want to volunteer to help, Buelow invites you to leave your name and number at the Museum (425-774-0900) and he will contact you personally.