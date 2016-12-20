Reminder: Donate to Clothes for Kids, visit ‘Once Upon a Toy’ at Edmonds Museum

The Edmonds Museum continues its exhibit “Once upon a Toy,” featuring toys that might have appeared under holiday trees of the last century. Adults may just see that favorite toy from childhood, and younger folks will get to see what lit up the eyes of their parents and grandparents in holiday seasons past.

And to add extra warmth to the season for local kids in need, this year the museum has partnered with Clothes for Kids. The museum is continuing to accept donations of clothing and apparel to brighten the holidays for children of local families in need. New, packaged warm socks and underwear are particularly needed.

The museum is open this week on Wednesday through Friday from 1-4 p.m. It’s located at 118 5th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds.