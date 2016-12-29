Reminder for year-end contributions to Edmonds Veterans Plaza

Here’s a reminder from the Edmonds Veterans Plaza fundraising committee that year-end contributions are still needed.

As of Dec. 29, the committee has raised more than $528,000 toward its goal of $565,000 to fund the Edmonds Veterans Plaza outside the City of Edmonds Public Safety Building at 5th Avenue and Bell Street. The goal is to have the plaza constructed in time for Memorial Day 2017.

If you have not yet made a contribution, or if you would like to make a second contribution, now is the time to act, the committee says. All contributions are welcome, but donations of $500 or more receive the opportunity to honor a veteran through a paver that will be placed on the plaza. If donors do not have a specific veteran to honor, contributions of $500 or more can be made to honor veterans who lack the financial resources to purchase a paver.

In addition, donors who give $1,000 or more will be recognized on the donor wall; there are also recognition opportunities for donors at the $5,000, $7,500 and $10,000 and above levels.

Contributions can be made to Edmonds Veteran’s Plaza, c/o Edmonds VFW Post 8870, P.O. Box 701, Edmonds, WA 98020. Checks should be made payable to Edmonds VFW Post 8870, indicating that the check is for the new plaza. Donations can also be made online at edmondsveteransplaza.com. Credit cards are accepted.