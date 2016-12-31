Reminder: League of Women Voters to host Jan. 4 talk on state oil transport rules

The League of Women Voters is sponsoring a presentation with the Washington State Department of Ecology in January regarding rules governing oil transportation in Washington state.

The discussion will cover House Bill 1449 “The Oil Transportation Safety Act” and the Department of Ecology Chapter 173-185 WAC, “Oil Notification Movement by Rail Notification Rule.”

The talk on Jan. 4, 2017 will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lynnwood Library.

Local elected officials, local first responders and public are invited to attend.

Parts of safety act ESHB 1449 include:

· Establishes equipment cache grants for oil and hazardous materials response equipment, fire fighting public safety equipment and training for emergency responders.

· Requires railroads to create contingency plans and conduct drills regarding oil spill incidents.

· Advance notice of oil transfer via railroads.

· Requiring facilities (refineries, etc.) receiving shipments of crude-by-rail within the state are required to provide regular oil movement notifications.

– Notification will identify the volume and type of crude oil scheduled for transport through the state.

– Provides emergency responders with essential information of oil movements they can use to better prepare for and respond to incidents.

– Washington State Department of Ecology will be responsible to share this information with emergency responders, local governments, tribes and the public.

– Information from notifications can be used to plan response strategies, equipment selection and staffing levels by the emergency responders.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W.