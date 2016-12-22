Reminder: Swing Music Society offering scholarships for spring instruction

The Lynnwood-based NorthWest Western Swing Music Society is offering scholarships for spring 2017 music instruction.

All ages are welcome to apply for six hours of small group instruction from established music instructors in guitar, fiddle, mandolin, vocal, dobro, dance or other areas. At the end of your instruction, you will play in a Western Swing dance band at a dance event.

To be eligible, you must commit to all hours, with times and location to be negotiated with the instructors.

Application forms and more information are available here.