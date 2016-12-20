Reminder: Science programs for kids at 19 libraries during winter break

Schools may take a winter break, but science marches on at Sno-Isle Libraries.

The Imagine Children’s Museum is providing programs for school-age children at 19 community libraries, including four nearby, from Dec. 19-30. Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Brier libraries are all participating, see details below.

There will be seven subject areas, including: Creature Features, a look at wild mammals of the Pacific Northwest; Fossilology, examining fossils and how to learn their origins; I Can’t Believe My Eyes, the science behind optical illusions; Rockin’ Rollercoasters, engineer your own roller-coaster model and learn about kinetic energy; Solids, Liquids and Chemical Creations, all about the properties of matter and experimenting with non-Newtonian substances; Topsy Turvy, the physics behind and the use of tops; Tree Treasures, exploring the anatomy and environmental significance of trees.

Space may be limited and registration is suggested at sno-isle.org/events.

Imagine Children’s Museum is a community-based organization that promotes learning and growing through play for children ages 1-12. The science programs include:

Creature Features

Investigate Pacific Northwest wild mammals and their habitats. Discover the unique features that help animals thrive in their environment.

Marysville Library – Thursday, Dec. 29, 11 a.m.-noon

Fossilology

Examine how fossils form, decipher different types of fossils, and use clues to investigate their origins.

Arlington Library – Monday, Dec. 19 , 10-11 a.m.

, Oak Harbor – Wednesday, Dec. 21 , 10-11 a.m.

I Can’t Believe My Eyes

Learn the science behind optical illusions and experience the tricks our brains can play on us.

Camano Island Library – Monday Dec. 19 , 3:30-4:30 p.m.

, Lynnwood Library – Thursday Dec. 22 , 10-11 a.m.

Rockin’ Rollercoasters

Learn about potential and kinetic energy as you engineer a rollercoaster model!

Mukilteo Library – Thursday, Dec. 22 , 2-3 p.m.

, Coupeville – Tuesday, Dec. 27 , 2-3pm

, Snohomish Library – Wednesday, Dec. 28 , 2-3 p.m.

, Stanwood Library – Thursday , 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

, 29, Edmonds Library – Friday, Dec. 30 , 2-3 p.m.

, Darrington Library – Wednesday, Jan. 11 , 1-2 p.m.

Solids, Liquids and Chemical Creations

Investigate the properties of matter and experiment with non-Newtonian substances.

Granite Falls Library – Monday, Dec. 19 , 2-3 p.m.

, Lake Stevens Library – Wednesday, Dec. 28 , 10-11 a.m.

, Brier Library – Wednesday, Dec. 28 , 2-3 p.m.

Topsy Turvy

Learn the cultural, historical and scientific significance of tops, and use them to test balance, motion, gravity and energy.

Mountlake Terrace Library – Wednesday Dec. 21 , 1:30-2:30 p.m.

, Langley Library – Tuesday, Dec. 27 , 2-3 p.m.

, Sultan Library – Wednesday, Dec. 28 , 10-11 a.m.

Tree Treasures

Explore the cultural and environmental significance of trees and their many surprising by-products, investigate the anatomy of a tree, and create your own treasure.