Reminder: Science programs for kids at 19 libraries during winter break

Schools may take a winter break, but science marches on at Sno-Isle Libraries.
The Imagine Children’s Museum is providing programs for school-age children at 19 community libraries, including four nearby, from Dec. 19-30. Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Brier libraries are all participating, see details below.
There will be seven subject areas, including: Creature Features, a look at wild mammals of the Pacific Northwest; Fossilology, examining fossils and how to learn their origins; I Can’t Believe My Eyes, the science behind optical illusions; Rockin’ Rollercoasters, engineer your own roller-coaster model and learn about kinetic energy; Solids, Liquids and Chemical Creations, all about the properties of matter and experimenting with non-Newtonian substances; Topsy Turvy, the physics behind and the use of tops; Tree Treasures, exploring the anatomy and environmental significance of trees.
Space may be limited and registration is suggested at sno-isle.org/events.
Imagine Children’s Museum is a community-based organization that promotes learning and growing through play for children ages 1-12. The science programs include:
Creature Features
Investigate Pacific Northwest wild mammals and their habitats. Discover the unique features that help animals thrive in their environment.
- Marysville Library – Thursday, Dec. 29, 11 a.m.-noon
Fossilology
Examine how fossils form, decipher different types of fossils, and use clues to investigate their origins.
- Arlington Library – Monday, Dec. 19, 10-11 a.m.
- Oak Harbor – Wednesday, Dec. 21, 10-11 a.m.
I Can’t Believe My Eyes
Learn the science behind optical illusions and experience the tricks our brains can play on us.
- Camano Island Library – Monday Dec. 19, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
- Lynnwood Library – Thursday Dec. 22, 10-11 a.m.
Rockin’ Rollercoasters
Learn about potential and kinetic energy as you engineer a rollercoaster model!
- Mukilteo Library – Thursday, Dec. 22, 2-3 p.m.
- Coupeville – Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2-3pm
- Snohomish Library – Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2-3 p.m.
- Stanwood Library – Thursday, 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Edmonds Library – Friday, Dec. 30, 2-3 p.m.
- Darrington Library – Wednesday, Jan. 11, 1-2 p.m.
Solids, Liquids and Chemical Creations
Investigate the properties of matter and experiment with non-Newtonian substances.
- Granite Falls Library – Monday, Dec. 19, 2-3 p.m.
- Lake Stevens Library – Wednesday, Dec. 28, 10-11 a.m.
- Brier Library – Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2-3 p.m.
Topsy Turvy
Learn the cultural, historical and scientific significance of tops, and use them to test balance, motion, gravity and energy.
- Mountlake Terrace Library – Wednesday Dec. 21, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
- Langley Library – Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2-3 p.m.
- Sultan Library – Wednesday, Dec. 28, 10-11 a.m.
Tree Treasures
Explore the cultural and environmental significance of trees and their many surprising by-products, investigate the anatomy of a tree, and create your own treasure.
- Monroe Library – Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2-3 p.m.
- Freeland Library – Thursday, Dec. 29, 2-3 p.m.