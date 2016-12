Dec. 20 marks the longest night of the calendar year, and Edmonds United Methodist Church is holding a special service for those who may be experiencing pain due to loss or sadness during the holiday season.

The Service of Light on the Longest Night begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 20, when the church sanctuary is lit with candlelight and soft music is played.

Transportation and/or child care is available by calling the church office at 425-778-2119.

The church is located at 828 Caspers St.